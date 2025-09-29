Sara Lee's Worst Frozen Dessert Is Actually A Fall Holiday Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not fall without pumpkins. Whether that's pumpkin spice drinks, pumpkin soup, or pumpkin pie; this is truly the season of everyone's favorite big, orange gourd. It has become a seasonal comfort staple, and it's hard to deny the popularity. According to Grandview Research, pumpkin pie was a $1.59 billion industry in the United States in 2024, and it has been deemed the most popular Thanksgiving pie by YouGov. As much as pumpkin pie is beloved, not all pies are created equal. Sara Lee's frozen pumpkin pie is hands down the worst of all the brand's frozen offerings.

When we ranked 10 Sara Lee frozen desserts, we were surprised by how poorly the pumpkin pie turned out. Despite using real pumpkin and all the traditional spices, something clearly went wrong in the formulation. The pumpkin taste is drowned out by overpowering cloves and nutmeg, a criticism echoed in other reviews. If you're looking for a well-balanced pumpkin pie, Sara Lee just doesn't deliver.

The most egregious issue with Sara Lee's pumpkin pie is the consistency. It's extremely mushy, a concern mentioned by many customers. The directions on the package make it clear that the company is well aware of this problem. They devote a lot of space to explaining that the center will not set as firm as the outside, that you need to wait for it to fully set upon cooling, and you may need to bake longer if it doesn't firm up right.