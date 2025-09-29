This Is The Only Ikea Restaurant In The World That's Not In An Ikea
The now-iconic Ikea food court has become a destination in its own right, never mind the accompanying store's flat-pack furniture and neverending storage solutions. So much so, that there's one location that's a standalone Ikea restaurant, and that's on King Street in Hammersmith, London. The neighborhood restaurant, which opened in October 2024, may be located next-door to the Ikea Hammersmith store, but it's also perfect for people who want to enjoy hot Swedish meatballs without having to navigate crowds of shoppers.
Ikea opened its first in-store restaurant in 1960, originally only serving coffee and cold dishes but quickly expanding its menu to hot snacks and hamburgers. Its original purpose was to keep customers full and happy so they could spend more time shopping. The restaurant's menu was dedicated to elevated Swedish and Småland specialties that were still affordable for the average shopper. It was such a success that the restaurants now attract people who visit just to enjoy the delicious Ikea menu items.
While Ikea has long been selling frozen versions of its meatballs, salmon, and some side dishes and sauces (including its famous lingonberry jam) in its Swedish Food Markets, it used to be that the only way to get your fix of fresh, hot Ikea food was to visit the in-store restaurant. That is no longer the case for shoppers in this part of London, where the unique Ikea restaurant is proving popular for locals in search of an affordable bite as well as a gathering place to meet friends.
What to know about the Ikea Hammersmith restaurant
Ikea's Hammersmith location is a micro store, known as a city store, meaning it is just a quarter of the size of a typical Ikea, and the first cashless location in the U.K. The brand is looking to find ways to sell within city centres, rather than just at out-of-town warehouses. Therefore, space may be a reason why the restaurant has to be next door. Either way, the Swedish Deli opens one hour before the store and offers grab and go items. And the Swedish Restaurant, which has a 75-diner capacity, serves Ikea's famous meatballs and lingonberry jam, vegan meatballs or plant balls, penne pasta and tomato basil sauce, classic British fish and chips, and salmon with couscous and yogurt. Its breakfast menu includes both a six-piece and nine-piece English breakfast — surely that's worth the visit alone?
If you don't live anywhere near Hammersmith, London, don't fear. Ikea operates 487 stores around the world, so it's possible that there is one near you — but you will have to enter the store to get to the restaurant. However, depending upon the success of its first standalone restaurant, Ikea might even decide to open more freestanding locations.
There is now an Ikea city store complete with internal deli and restaurant on London's famous Oxford Street, and the company just finished an expansion of the restaurant at its Warrington location in England, which was its first retail store location in the U.K. The restaurant now has a capacity of 550 and includes a children's dining area and a separate employee restaurant. Ikea is also reportedly exploring the possibility of opening a 142-seat, full-service restaurant at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia.