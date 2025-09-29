This Is The Only Ikea Restaurant In The World That's Not In An Ikea

The now-iconic Ikea food court has become a destination in its own right, never mind the accompanying store's flat-pack furniture and neverending storage solutions. So much so, that there's one location that's a standalone Ikea restaurant, and that's on King Street in Hammersmith, London. The neighborhood restaurant, which opened in October 2024, may be located next-door to the Ikea Hammersmith store, but it's also perfect for people who want to enjoy hot Swedish meatballs without having to navigate crowds of shoppers.

Ikea opened its first in-store restaurant in 1960, originally only serving coffee and cold dishes but quickly expanding its menu to hot snacks and hamburgers. Its original purpose was to keep customers full and happy so they could spend more time shopping. The restaurant's menu was dedicated to elevated Swedish and Småland specialties that were still affordable for the average shopper. It was such a success that the restaurants now attract people who visit just to enjoy the delicious Ikea menu items.

While Ikea has long been selling frozen versions of its meatballs, salmon, and some side dishes and sauces (including its famous lingonberry jam) in its Swedish Food Markets, it used to be that the only way to get your fix of fresh, hot Ikea food was to visit the in-store restaurant. That is no longer the case for shoppers in this part of London, where the unique Ikea restaurant is proving popular for locals in search of an affordable bite as well as a gathering place to meet friends.