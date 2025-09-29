The Worst Fresh Market Brand Coffee That Overpromises And Underdelivers

Fresh Market is a health-conscious grocery chain with a similar mission and products as Whole Foods, but at significantly lower prices. Tasting Table has found plenty of delicious products there, like the highly ranked Fresh Market rotisserie chicken, that have convinced us it's a worthy contender to Whole Foods' throne. We recently explored its diverse lineup of coffee blends and, while we found some definite keepers, not all of them were winners. Tasting Table tried and ranked 9 Fresh Market brand coffee flavors according to aroma, taste and body, all while naturally expecting these flavors to live up to their premium label. Brown sugar landed in dead last place, overpromising with a flowery description that underdelivers on practically every one of our ranking criteria.

While the label promises a rich and malty light roast with delicious-sounding notes of flaky pastry, the taste of the coffee missed the mark entirely. To begin with, there was no aroma whatsoever, so we went into the tasting nose blind (never ideal with coffee). Upon the first sip, we noted a malty richness right upfront and a surprisingly full body for a light roast coffee. However the deep, complex sweetness of brown sugar was completely absent. Instead, we got kicked in the mouth with a weirdly peppery finish. While malt is generally sweet, it isn't nearly as nuanced and complex as brown sugar. Plus, the malty sweetness was much too faint to temper that off-putting peppery finish. You're better off buying a light roast blend to flavor yourself with a spoonful of brown sugar.