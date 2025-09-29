The 2 Types Of Vinegar Alex Guarnaschelli Uses To Flavor Tomatoes

If you're not a big fan of tomatoes, you might just not have had them prepared the right way. A little salt will help draw out moisture and punch up the flavor, and an acid like vinegar is a crucial ingredient for any good tomato marinade. Cookbook author and TV personality, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, likes to use two different types of vinegar for her tomatoes: Red wine vinegar and balsamic.

The Food Network star shared her tips for the best heirloom tomato salad recipe in a video on TikTok, where she explained that the components of the two vinegars complement each other perfectly when mixed over tomatoes. "I like that combo of a little sour red wine vinegar and more naturally sweet balsamic," she said. You don't need to go for anything fancy, either – Guarnaschelli said her favorite red wine vinegar was the cheap one she grew up with.

Red wine vinegar can be very sharp, so make sure to use just a very light sprinkling so it doesn't overpower the tomatoes. After seasoning her tomatoes with flaky Maldon salt and pepper, Guarnaschelli puts her thumb over the bottle for more control. While you're free to be as liberal as you want with the balsamic, Guarnaschelli opted for a light drizzle before adding sugar, olive oil, and sesame seeds to hers.