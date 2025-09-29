Princess Diana's Favorite Potatoes Were So Crispy For One Reason

Princess Diana remains a source of fascination and infatuation decades after her tragic death. This includes a keen interest in what the princess liked to eat. Her go-to meals included mostly low-fat dishes, made for her by royal chef Darren McGrady, who outlined in a Delish YouTube segment what it was like cooking for Diana. He says that her foods were made without rich sauces, butter, or fat-heavy cooking oils — even when cooking potatoes, which, instead of being roasted in fat were coated in egg whites before being baked in the oven.

Chef McGrady said, "For her roast potatoes, [I'd] take some potatoes, toss them in egg whites and also a little paprika, and so dry bake them ... no fat in there whatsoever." The combination of the egg whites and the dry heat of the oven would make the skins extra crispy. Those egg whites really are the secret for deliciously crispy potatoes every time.

If you've ever made meringue cookies, you know just how crunchy egg whites can get in the oven. To use them for roasted potatoes, simply whisk egg whites until foamy, toss in your washed and dried potatoes and seasonings, and bake to shatteringly crispy perfection. The egg whites not only create a crispy coating, but they also help any seasonings stick to the potato skins. Of course, from a nutritional perspective, egg whites are a lean, fat-free substitute for roasting oil that will up the protein content of the potatoes. These crispy potatoes would be a hearty side dish to a skinless chicken breast. Or they might accompany stuffed bell peppers, Princess Diana's most requested meal. You can find out more about her meal preferences in our list of Princess Diana's favorite dishes.