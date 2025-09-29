Princess Diana's Favorite Potatoes Were So Crispy For One Reason
Princess Diana remains a source of fascination and infatuation decades after her tragic death. This includes a keen interest in what the princess liked to eat. Her go-to meals included mostly low-fat dishes, made for her by royal chef Darren McGrady, who outlined in a Delish YouTube segment what it was like cooking for Diana. He says that her foods were made without rich sauces, butter, or fat-heavy cooking oils — even when cooking potatoes, which, instead of being roasted in fat were coated in egg whites before being baked in the oven.
Chef McGrady said, "For her roast potatoes, [I'd] take some potatoes, toss them in egg whites and also a little paprika, and so dry bake them ... no fat in there whatsoever." The combination of the egg whites and the dry heat of the oven would make the skins extra crispy. Those egg whites really are the secret for deliciously crispy potatoes every time.
If you've ever made meringue cookies, you know just how crunchy egg whites can get in the oven. To use them for roasted potatoes, simply whisk egg whites until foamy, toss in your washed and dried potatoes and seasonings, and bake to shatteringly crispy perfection. The egg whites not only create a crispy coating, but they also help any seasonings stick to the potato skins. Of course, from a nutritional perspective, egg whites are a lean, fat-free substitute for roasting oil that will up the protein content of the potatoes. These crispy potatoes would be a hearty side dish to a skinless chicken breast. Or they might accompany stuffed bell peppers, Princess Diana's most requested meal. You can find out more about her meal preferences in our list of Princess Diana's favorite dishes.
More crispy potato tips and how to add flavor
Egg whites are a great adhesive and crisping agent for roast potatoes, but there are plenty of other tips to maximize the texture and flavor of tatties. For example, another way to introduce even more crisp to roast potatoes is by first parboiling them. Boiling potatoes releases their starches, another natural crisping agent. Starch will appear almost pasty when you pull them out of a boiling pot and drain them. The starch mixed with the egg whites is the ultimate crispy potato combination. In order to reap as much starchy paste as possible, add baking soda to your parboiling water. For even crisping, we recommend flipping your potatoes halfway through their stint in the oven.
Chef McGrady used a sprinkling of paprika to season Princess Diana's favorite roast potatoes, but you can get as creative as you want with powdered seasonings for even more flavor. Supplement paprika with salt, black pepper, dried oregano, garlic powder, and cayenne for a zesty, spicy, and aromatic flavor profile. However, if you're using fresh herbs and garlic, add them after the potatoes have come out of the oven. High roasting temperatures will burn fresh herbs and garlic resulting in a disappointingly bitter taste. Drizzling a herby sauce over the potatoes is another way to introduce flavor. A chimichurri sauce or a green pesto are good options. While they may have fat, both recipes use heart healthy olive oil.