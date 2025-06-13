Princess Diana Requested This Meal Multiple Times A Week

The late Princess Diana was highly misunderstood in many ways, one of which, according to her personal chef, Darren McGrady, involved her relationship with food. The beloved princess's struggle with an eating disorder was well documented, and her willingness to talk about it certainly helped erase the stigma surrounding it, but he emphasized that she ate and ate well.

The people's princess was incredibly health-conscious and made a thoughtful diet and workout regimen part of her lifestyle. In a video where he cooks up one of her favorite dishes for Delish, McGrady revealed that Princess Diana loved clean eating, opting for healthy dishes over those with heavy cream and lots of fat.

According to the chef, she also didn't eat beef and rarely ate lamb. He said the princess requested one particular meal several times a week and that he would happily prepare it for her. Sometimes, those on her staff would also opt in, and other times, he would have to prepare something else while serving up Princess Diana's favorite: stuffed bell peppers. The chef revealed that while cooking for the royal family often involved elaborate dishes and plenty of preparation, cooking for Princess Diana was much more relaxed and often required him to be more spontaneous, as she didn't always stick to the planned menu.