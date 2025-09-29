Lifelong Fans Are Still Surprised That This Classic Protein Bar Was Actually Discontinued

Protein bars have a long, rich history. They were first introduced to consumers in the 1950s but were branded as energy bars or weight gain bars. By the '60s, some protein bars were marketed as diet bars or weight loss bars that would provide energy and nutrients while taking the place of a traditional meal. At the advent of the fitness movement and health revolution of the 1980s, the PowerBar was invented by two distance runners. In the almost 50 years since, we have seen countless versions of so-called "healthy" protein bars, some making more dubious claims than others. One of the most popular protein bar brands, Tiger's Milk, has a particularly surprising history, one that is a bit surprising since it has been discontinued.

Tiger's Milk bars were introduced in the 1960s and branded "America's Original Nutrition Bar." They were marketed as a healthier alternative to candy and a nutritious substitute for a full meal. At that time, the bars contained more sugar than protein. Despite that, the brand became incredibly popular and was sold at health food stores across the country. In 2013, it was among the top 30 snack bars on the market in the U.S., and, in 2017, the brand was acquired by McCormick & Company as part of a $4.2 billion purchase agreement. So, fans were incredibly surprised that it was somewhat abruptly discontinued just a few short years later. In 2020, McCormick ceased future production of the bars and by 2022 had completely discontinued all Tiger's Milk products. But why was this beloved protein bar discontinued? That's a bigger story.