Lifelong Fans Are Still Surprised That This Classic Protein Bar Was Actually Discontinued
Protein bars have a long, rich history. They were first introduced to consumers in the 1950s but were branded as energy bars or weight gain bars. By the '60s, some protein bars were marketed as diet bars or weight loss bars that would provide energy and nutrients while taking the place of a traditional meal. At the advent of the fitness movement and health revolution of the 1980s, the PowerBar was invented by two distance runners. In the almost 50 years since, we have seen countless versions of so-called "healthy" protein bars, some making more dubious claims than others. One of the most popular protein bar brands, Tiger's Milk, has a particularly surprising history, one that is a bit surprising since it has been discontinued.
Tiger's Milk bars were introduced in the 1960s and branded "America's Original Nutrition Bar." They were marketed as a healthier alternative to candy and a nutritious substitute for a full meal. At that time, the bars contained more sugar than protein. Despite that, the brand became incredibly popular and was sold at health food stores across the country. In 2013, it was among the top 30 snack bars on the market in the U.S., and, in 2017, the brand was acquired by McCormick & Company as part of a $4.2 billion purchase agreement. So, fans were incredibly surprised that it was somewhat abruptly discontinued just a few short years later. In 2020, McCormick ceased future production of the bars and by 2022 had completely discontinued all Tiger's Milk products. But why was this beloved protein bar discontinued? That's a bigger story.
Why were Tiger's Milk nutrition bars discontinued — and will they return?
Tiger's Milk nutrition bars were discontinued due to a combination of a class action lawsuit, a failed rebranding attempt, and an increasing financial risk. While the label on Tiger's Milk bars claimed they were "protein rich," a 2019 class action lawsuit disputed that claim. The complaint alleged that each bar only contained 6 grams of protein, while nutritionists recommend 10 grams per serving for consumers to receive any health benefits (via ClassAction.org). In comparison, other bars on the market at that time contained between 18 and 20 grams of protein per serving.
While the lawsuit was dismissed in January 2020, McCormick took Tiger's Milk bars off the market and hired a digital media company for a rebrand. The goal was to help the company overcome negative press and market the bars as more than a protein-powered nutrition bar. But evidently, either this rebranding effort didn't work, or McCormick decided that it didn't want to continue bearing the risk of a potentially failing property. By December 2022, all Tiger's Milk bars were discontinued indefinitely.
Since the Tiger's Milk lawsuit, Perfect Bar and Power Crunch have also faced lawsuits regarding misleading protein bar nutrition labels. While there are currently no known plans to bring back Tiger's Milk nutrition bars, fans are always on the lookout for dupes. According to Reddit users, the best dupes for Tiger's Milk (and the perfect protein bars to curb your sweet tooth) include Trubar, Think!, Perfect Bar, and ProMax. Alternatively, you can also use our recipes for high-protein key lime pie bars and almond-quinoa energy bars to make your own at home.