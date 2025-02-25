Why Keto Costco Customers Should Avoid Kirkland Signature Protein Bars

Protein bars can be a handy item to have on hand. They make for great snacks and quick meals, which is why Tasting Table ranked 19 brands of protein bars. But if you don't look at the nutrition info carefully, it might not be the healthy on-the-go option that you think it is — especially if you follow a keto diet. Unfortunately for keto Costco members, there are two types of Kirkland Signature Protein Bars that you'll want to skip.

The Kirkland Signature chocolate chip cookie dough protein bars and the cookies and cream protein bars are not keto-friendly due to the high carb count that each option has. If you check the total grams of carbs and subtract the dietary fiber and sugar alcohols, each still contains 10 or 11 grams of carbs, respectively. For that high carb count, you'll only get 21 or 22 grams of protein. But luckily, if you're an avid protein bar fan and a Costco fan, you still have options.