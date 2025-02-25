Why Keto Costco Customers Should Avoid Kirkland Signature Protein Bars
Protein bars can be a handy item to have on hand. They make for great snacks and quick meals, which is why Tasting Table ranked 19 brands of protein bars. But if you don't look at the nutrition info carefully, it might not be the healthy on-the-go option that you think it is — especially if you follow a keto diet. Unfortunately for keto Costco members, there are two types of Kirkland Signature Protein Bars that you'll want to skip.
The Kirkland Signature chocolate chip cookie dough protein bars and the cookies and cream protein bars are not keto-friendly due to the high carb count that each option has. If you check the total grams of carbs and subtract the dietary fiber and sugar alcohols, each still contains 10 or 11 grams of carbs, respectively. For that high carb count, you'll only get 21 or 22 grams of protein. But luckily, if you're an avid protein bar fan and a Costco fan, you still have options.
Better options for keto shoppers at Costco
Those following the low-carb keto diet could end up eating half of their carb intake for the entire day with Costco's Kirkland Signature protein bars. In fact, you might even be better off eating at a keto-friendly fast food restaurant or splurging with Tasting Table's Fudgy Keto Brownie recipe.
There are, however, two other keto-friendly protein bars available at Costco. The No Sugar Keto Bar offers a plant-based chocolate peanut butter bar with just three net carbs and nine grams of protein. Another low-carb option is the variety pack from Genius Gourmet, which includes iced lemon cake, creamy peanut butter chocolate, and salted caramel. Each bar has just two net carbs and about 10 grams of protein. With these options, big-box store members can make better purchases for their dietary requirements.