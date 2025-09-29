This Vintage Recipe Is A Fall Dessert You'll Want To Make Every Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the autumn season rolls in, so too does cooler weather and invitations for gathering around fall feasts with friends. It's also a time for reflection and nostalgia through sharing food and fun. There are plenty of vintage fall recipes we should all be making for the sake of paying tribute to old favorite dishes, including entrees, appetizers, and desserts. For a fall sweet treat that's filled with warmth and comfort, there's nothing like an apple brown betty.

With so many options between buckles, crumbles, crisps, cobblers, grunts, slumps, and more, a brown betty stands apart from these vintage go-tos for its unique casserole-like composition. Take, for example, the difference between a buckle and betty. Whereas a typical brown betty is made by layering fruit and buttered breadcrumbs in a dish and baking until golden brown, a buckle uses more of a coffee cake-style batter mixed with fruit.

Apples are certainly a favorite fruit of the season, particularly when mixed with warming spices like cinnamon and sweeteners such as brown sugar. This buttery baked good will surely bring the cozy vibes to your table and plenty of vintage inspiration in every bite. There's a lot you can do with fresh fruit and bread to make a dessert that will delight, even more so with a generous scoop of ice cream.