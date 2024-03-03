What's The Difference Between A Betty And Buckle Dessert?

The mouth-watering list of vintage American baked fruit desserts is long and complicated, but well worth digging into. You're probably familiar with some of the common ones like fruit crisps and cobblers, but you might not know about two delicious related recipes with odd names — Betty and Buckle. These old-fashioned desserts turn juicy seasonal fruit into craveable sweet treats in the oven, but that's where the similarity ends.

One of the main differences between the two oven-kissed fruit recipes is what is baked along with the fruit. For a classic Betty dessert, that would be cubes of bread or bread crumbs layered with fruit, making the Betty a great way to upcycle bread that might go to waste. Scraps of cake, such as the domed portion that's trimmed off after baking can also be featured in a homey Betty dessert. A buckle on the other hand starts with a simple cake batter topped with sweetened fruit. As the concoction bakes, the cake ripples and buckles around the fruit. Both vintage desserts lean on seasonal fruit, but you'll normally find apples and pears in a Betty, while buckles have a wider variety of fruit included, with berries being a favorite in many recipes.