What Is The 3-3-2-2 Rule For Cooking Steak, And Does It Actually Work?

Much has been said on cooking shows, recipe blogs, and restaurant menus about the beauty of a perfectly cooked steak. So if you feel a little intimidated about the prospect of cooking steak at home, whether on the stovetop or grill, you're not alone. Still, you shouldn't let your worry keep you from enjoying a juicy, home-cooked steak for dinner. Using the 3-3-2-2 rule is one of the best ways to cook steak to achieve the perfect sear and doneness.

The 3-3-2-2 rule is a simple method for cooking restaurant-quality steak at home. Start by heating a cast-iron pan and 2 tablespoons of cooking oil on your stovetop on medium heat, or heating your grill to about 335 degrees Fahrenheit. Place your steaks on the pan or grill and let them cook for 3 minutes without moving them at all. Then flip them over and cook them for 3 minutes on the other side (again, without moving them).

Flip them over twice more, letting them cook for an additional 2 minutes on each side without moving them. Then remove the pan from the heat or take the steaks off the grill and let them rest for 5 minutes. This gives the juices time to redistribute so that your steak is as juicy and flavorful as possible. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the steak after resting and make sure it is done. Steak should be 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare, 140 degrees for medium, and 150 degrees for medium-well.