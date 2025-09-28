The Cozy Cocktail We'd Make For Every Single Fall Dinner Party (It's Made For Apple Lovers)
Echoing the vibrancy of summer while still celebrating fall's hearty essence, Tasting Table recipe developer, Ksenia Prints' skinny apple cider margarita recipe is everything you could want when hosting a fall dinner party. Trips to the orchards are condensed into sips of cider — made all the more gratifying by the lively spirit of a margarita. At the end of each sip lingers a coziness that warms you right up, and it's exactly what you need when the temperature starts to drop.
Since it's a skinny drink, there's no sugar syrup in this fall cocktail. Instead, a monk fruit syrup adds a natural fruitiness, prepared by boiling and simmering monk fruit sweetener with water. At the heart of it all, you will find one of the season's most beloved flavors: dry apple cider. About 2 ounces will add the perfect touch to all of your fall cocktails – your apple cider margarita included. Of course, the party doesn't starts until the tequila comes in.
Using twice the amount of tequila as apple cider for a 2:1 ratio, the spirit lends the cocktail a smooth balance. Then comes 1 ounce of lime juice for the zesty spark you often find in a margarita along with 1 ounce of orange liqueur. Ice-shaken with the dry apple cider and monk fruit sweetener before being double-strained, the mixture is ready to impress within seconds – all it needs to seal the deal is a cinnamon lime rim and some apple slices for garnish.
A fall celebration catered to your own flavor preferences
Margaritas are incredibly versatile, and there's plenty of room for twists and turns in this apple cider iteration. Swapping out the liquor can make for a different experience each time you remake this drink. Silver tequila holds the crown, but reposado could also be marvelous for those who like a toastier, more caramel-forward taste. Or, you can switch to mezcal, which offers an additional smoky depth. Alongside the tequila, you can even add ½ an ounce of apple brandy to tilt the drink even further into fall territory — or consider elevating the drink with apple cider ice cubes, a flavorful solution to watered down cocktails.
Sometimes, a splash of orange juice can do wonders in brightening the flavor profile in this fall margarita. However, if it's warmth you're after, you can use a dash of Angostura bitters to capture the notes of cinnamon and clove — all without needing to use the actual ground spices — or substitute the monk fruit sweetener for maple syrup. Yet another fall staple, this sweetener can give your cocktail the toffee-like depth. Spiciness, on the other hand, can either be delivered with a tiny pinch of cayenne pepper — dropped straight into the shaker and mixed into the cinnamon rim — or the substitute of hot honey for the monk fruit sweetener.