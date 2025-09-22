Crumbl Is Celebrating Its 8th Birthday With A Deal This Wednesday

Few chains could boast of accomplishing as much as Crumbl has in the past eight years, and now the dessert spot is celebrating its anniversary with one of its biggest deals ever. Founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, Crumbl has been the success story of the chain restaurant world over the past decade. For years, Crumbl was the fastest growing chain in the United States, and in just eight years, it rode a wave of unique cookie flavor drops and viral marketing to open a stunning 1,100 locations. This week marks the official 8th birthday of the Utah location that started it all, and to celebrate Crumbl is offering six desserts for the price of four.

The Crumbl deal will only be available on Wednesday, September 24, and can be ordered both in-store and over the Crumbl app. And while the six-for-four deal is only happening on one day, there will be other celebratory touches throughout the week. Crumbl is rolling out special limited-time birthday boxes, and will have birthday stickers available in store. The company will also be offering exclusive giveaways, which have not all been specified, but one on social media already offered a free 4-pack to people who tagged three friends in the comments of its Instagram page, so be on the lookout for other deals this week. And finally, Crumbl is celebrating its birthday with a lineup of cookie and dessert flavors perfect for the occasion, including the return of a classic.