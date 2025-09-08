A New 'Secret Menu' Cookie Is Coming To Crumbl Each Week — Here's How To Find Out What It Is

Crumbl rose to fame through its iconic weekly menu, which rotates cookie flavors and non-cookie desserts every seven days. The treats themselves are delicious and creative, of course, but it's that pressing feeling of limited-time-only flavors that draws in customers week after week. Now, the chain is adding yet another excitement to its menu: a so-called Secret Menu item that's unique to each location and will also rotate on a weekly basis.

Each Secret Menu dessert is chosen by the individual store and made from scratch. It's supposed to reflect local flavors and give the customers something exclusive, unavailable at other locations for that particular week. There's a little bit of a scavenger hunt element here, too. Crumbl is not keeping the Secret Menu desserts a complete secret — it's revealing them through a specially curated Flavor Map (available in the Crumbl app and through the official website), where people can look up the Secret Menu for each store.

For example, as of this writing, a Crumbl store in Yorba Linda, California, has chosen the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie as its first Secret Menu item. A store in Tampa, Florida, went for a Peanut Butter Cookie instead, and a location in Willoughby, Ohio will be serving a Cinnamon Square. The Secret Menu is a month-long event that will last through September.