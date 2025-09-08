A New 'Secret Menu' Cookie Is Coming To Crumbl Each Week — Here's How To Find Out What It Is
Crumbl rose to fame through its iconic weekly menu, which rotates cookie flavors and non-cookie desserts every seven days. The treats themselves are delicious and creative, of course, but it's that pressing feeling of limited-time-only flavors that draws in customers week after week. Now, the chain is adding yet another excitement to its menu: a so-called Secret Menu item that's unique to each location and will also rotate on a weekly basis.
Each Secret Menu dessert is chosen by the individual store and made from scratch. It's supposed to reflect local flavors and give the customers something exclusive, unavailable at other locations for that particular week. There's a little bit of a scavenger hunt element here, too. Crumbl is not keeping the Secret Menu desserts a complete secret — it's revealing them through a specially curated Flavor Map (available in the Crumbl app and through the official website), where people can look up the Secret Menu for each store.
For example, as of this writing, a Crumbl store in Yorba Linda, California, has chosen the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie as its first Secret Menu item. A store in Tampa, Florida, went for a Peanut Butter Cookie instead, and a location in Willoughby, Ohio will be serving a Cinnamon Square. The Secret Menu is a month-long event that will last through September.
Crumbl's nationwide menu features an autumnal cookie this week
Alongside the Secret Menu item, there are six nationwide desserts available at Crumbl in the week from September 8 to September 13, 2025. Some fans have been closely following the fall flavors Crumbl is allegedly testing, so they'll surely be happy to see the Pumpkin Cake Cookie — a warm cookie with a pumpkin spiced center and a fluffy cream cheese frosting. There's also the Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookie, for those who prefer a chilled autumnal treat. It's rolled in the timeless Graham crackers, features cheesecake frosting topped with caramel and sprinkles of sea salt; who doesn't like salted caramel?
The lineup has chocolate lovers in mind, too. There's the Brownie Batter Cookie that apparently tastes just like a legit brownie, and the Cookies & Cream Cake ft. Oreos as the weekly Crumbl non-cookie dessert. The cake is made in two tiers and features bold dark chocolate flavor paired with Oreo cream cheese frosting, Oreo syrup, pieces of Oreo cookies, and a mini cookie at the top. One customer described the cake as "Moist, delicious, not overly sweet at all. Amazing."
Finally, for those who love to stick with tried-and-tested classics, there's the Confetti Milkshake Cookie with rainbow sprinkles or the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie. If you're especially a big fan of the latter, Crumbl now offers a pack of four freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies for $9.99.