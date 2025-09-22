This Popular Aldi Salt And Pepper Shaker Set Always Sells Out – And It's Finally Coming Back
For the harried chef, any tool that speeds up meal prep by even a few seconds is worth a purchase. Automated salt and pepper mills are one such gadget, and you can get a high-quality set at everyone's favorite discount grocer: Aldi. The Ambiano Electric Gravity Salt & Pepper Mill Set is set to return to stores on September 24, 2025, according to Aldi's website.
This 2-piece grinder set typically costs just $12.99, a serious bargain compared to similar items from other retailers. To use them, you simply hover each shaker upside down over your food, let it grind salt or pepper automatically, then turn it right side up to stop it. If you love plenty of pepper on your food or are making a recipe that requires heavy salting, these Ambiano mills can save your hands a lot of ache. They even allow you to season your food with one hand and stir it or flip it over with the other.
This convenient mill set comes with batteries inside the box, and you can adjust the coarseness of the grind on each shaker. And unlike run-of-the-mill, pre-filled salt and pepper dispensers, you can fill these Aldi finds with any type of salt or fancy peppercorns you like. Customers on social media also have great things to say about this must-have kitchen tool that costs less than $15.
Why Aldi fans love the Ambiano Electric Gravity Salt & Pepper Mill Set
The Ambiano salt and pepper shakers have earned rave reviews by customers online, with one commenter on Facebook writing, "Have these and LOVE THEM!!!! I've had them almost 2 years ... If you see these GET THEM!" Other comments on the same post note that the mills take some getting used to, but once you successfully assemble them, their efficiency is excellent.
Depending on your local Aldi's stock, you might even be able to choose between different color schemes. These mills come in variants like black and white, black and teal, and even earthy green and sky blue sets. A happy Aldi customer on Instagram praised the attractive look of the shakers and noted that similar automatic mills can be three times more expensive.
In the past, Aldi sold older versions of this Ambiano mill set, and the current model seems to be an improvement on past products. Not only do the shakers look more sleek and compact, but they now have lights on the bottom that help you see how much salt or pepper you're grinding. With a bougie feel for a bargain, they would be perfect to store in the wooden Aldi kitchen organizer that has a high-end appearance for a low price.