8 Cereals Inspired By Fast Food Restaurants

It's not uncommon for fast food brands to come out with grocery-store versions of their popular menu items. Things like sauces from Chick-fil-A or Arby's, Taco Bell food kits, or Wendy's canned chili can all be found on grocery store shelves. Something that's not entirely common is cereals that were inspired by fast food. We took a deep dive to see what collaborations have happened in the past, and actually found eight different cereals that were inspired by fast food restaurants.

Don't worry — the cereals aren't things like a McDonald's McNugget cereal. All of these cereal options actually make perfect sense in the form of a cereal, as they are all based on popular sugary and sweet menu items. Most of these have been seen as limited editions or short-lived offerings; however, it's definitely possible that some of these could pop back up on store shelves. We've combed through all eight variations of these fast-food-inspired cereals, and we're sure that you're going to be craving a hearty bowl of cereal once we're finished.