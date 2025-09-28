The Old-School Diner Sandwich That's Due For A Comeback: It Totally Fits Today's Trends

Among the diner foods you don't see on menus anymore, one sandwich deserves a second look. Packed with protein and essential nutrients, canned sardines can switch up basic recipes, including go-to lunch ideas. While sardine sandwiches once had a place on menus and dinner tables, particularly since the ingredient was an affordable option, the tinned fish has been replaced by other choices like tuna and meat — but that doesn't mean you should give up trying them out.

Sardines can add a savory, umami-forward depth to standard recipes, like bringing zing to plates of sourdough avocado toast that are topped with poached eggs. A major benefit of making sardine sandwiches is that they can be flavorful and easy to put together with basic and limited ingredients. Cooking isn't necessary to quickly make a tasty sandwich, and when served with favorite lunch sides — salads, soups, or chips — a dependable meal is ready to serve and eat. Toasted, buttered bread that is topped with mayo, chopped scallions, and sardines, then crowned with a squeeze of citrus, chopped greens like parsley or cilantro, and finished with salt and pepper, is all that you need to banish hunger.