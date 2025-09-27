Recreating Wingstop's Lemon Pepper Wings At Home Is Too Easy Not To Try

Though the merits of different Wingstop flavors are hotly debated, the chicken chain's lemon pepper wings tend to top the list of any ranking. Wingstop's lemon pepper wings have the perfect zing, but you don't have to pay the restaurant a visit to sink your teeth into them. Instead, use lemon pepper seasoning and a few pantry staples to make them at home.

Wingstop, by no means, created lemon pepper wings – you can thank Atlanta for that. But, the company has certainly done a stellar job of cooking them up. The lemony wings are zesty without being too mouth-puckeringly sour, toeing the line between tart and spicy (and somewhat sweet) without being staunchly in one camp. In other words, Wingstop has perfected the art of the lemon pepper wing. Besides the obvious citrus flavor they possess, the wings also have a butteriness that we can only attribute to ... butter.

Plenty of dry rub wing recipes smack the spice right onto the sizzling chicken. To recreate Wingstop's rich lemon pepper wings, however, you'll need to coat your wings after they're done frying in vegetable oil. Simply mix melted butter and lemon pepper seasoning until thoroughly combined, then toss the mixture over the cooked wings, ensuring each one is fully coated.