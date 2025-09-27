Recreating Wingstop's Lemon Pepper Wings At Home Is Too Easy Not To Try
Though the merits of different Wingstop flavors are hotly debated, the chicken chain's lemon pepper wings tend to top the list of any ranking. Wingstop's lemon pepper wings have the perfect zing, but you don't have to pay the restaurant a visit to sink your teeth into them. Instead, use lemon pepper seasoning and a few pantry staples to make them at home.
Wingstop, by no means, created lemon pepper wings – you can thank Atlanta for that. But, the company has certainly done a stellar job of cooking them up. The lemony wings are zesty without being too mouth-puckeringly sour, toeing the line between tart and spicy (and somewhat sweet) without being staunchly in one camp. In other words, Wingstop has perfected the art of the lemon pepper wing. Besides the obvious citrus flavor they possess, the wings also have a butteriness that we can only attribute to ... butter.
Plenty of dry rub wing recipes smack the spice right onto the sizzling chicken. To recreate Wingstop's rich lemon pepper wings, however, you'll need to coat your wings after they're done frying in vegetable oil. Simply mix melted butter and lemon pepper seasoning until thoroughly combined, then toss the mixture over the cooked wings, ensuring each one is fully coated.
Serve up homemade lemon pepper wings with these flavorful sides
When making your own lemon pepper wings at home, why not also recreate Wingstop's Voodoo Fries? The Louisiana-inspired side pairs well with the Southern-style wings, making them a heavenly match. While the fries do have a touch of granulated and brown sugar (signature of Wingstop), paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, and chili pepper add a smoky savoriness that balances flavors. Plus, the touch of creamy ranch and cheese sauce served on top can even offer a savory finish that complements the lemon pepper wings.
Although fries and wings are a classic pairing, you can trade the potatoes for beer-battered onion rings, instead. The onions offer a slightly sharp bite that mirrors the zesty flavor of lemon pepper wings. Plus, the beer-infused batter gives off an airy and light crunch, ensuring that the buttery wings don't taste overly decadent when eaten with the onion rings. A standard lager makes a great batter for beer, but feel free to add in some carbonated lemonade to really highlight the citrusy flavor of the wings.
Blue cheese or ranch dressing can also make excellent dipping sauces for the wings, whether you opt for store-bought or whip up your own. Our lemon pepper turkey wings are paired with a creamy dipping sauce of mayo, yogurt, dill, lemon zest, garlic, and cayenne that will boost the subtle heat of the wings while ensuring they maintain a lemon-forward flair.