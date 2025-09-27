Turn Basic Focaccia Into A Cinnamon Roll-Inspired Treat (It's Easier Than You Think!)
With a bit of flour, yeast, olive oil, water, and salt, the different focaccia options you can make are endless. Everything from a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and fresh herbs to sundried tomatoes and olives top off focaccia. However, sweet ingredients are a category worthy of exploration when it comes to the bread, and a dash of sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract are the perfect ones for the job.
The Italian bread usually takes on a savory note, but at its core, focaccia can lean towards virtually any flavor profile. With the right ingredients, the mild bread transforms into a spiced, pull-apart treat that tastes and feels like elevated cinnamon rolls. Plus, focaccia's crisp crust and airy interior make for a dynamic dessert. Best of all, the baked good doesn't require all the rolling and cutting that cinnamon rolls do. It's recommended that novice bakers start with focaccia, and giving it a cinnamon roll-inspired twist is a sweet way to dip your toes into the world of bread baking.
Starting with some easy homemade focaccia, mix the ingredients to form a dough, then let it rest in the fridge for half an hour. Afterwards, you'll want to stretch and fold the dough a few times. With each turn, sprinkle some cinnamon and sugar onto the dough, ensuring that the powders are evenly distributed. Let it rise, then gently press the surface before pouring whisked melted butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon on top prior to baking at 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Make your cinnamon roll focaccia even more delicious with these additions
With focaccia offering a more sophisticated take on cinnamon rolls, it's only right that you take every opportunity to elevate the treat. Pouring the standard glaze of confectioner's sugar, vanilla extract, cream, and salt onto the bubbling focaccia is good, but giving it a rich finish is even better. Make a spiced bourbon caramel sauce that will make your focaccia a hit at brunch, or opt for a non-alcoholic take that still packs a punch with zero-proof bourbon.
A slice of cinnamon roll focaccia makes for a delicious nightcap after dinner, as well. Heat up the leftover focaccia in the oven or air fryer and pair it with decadent Spanish coffee. The swipe of lemon on the cup's rim and splash of Cointreau adds a citrusy touch that balances the cinnamon dessert, but the coffee's heady rum, caramelized sugar, and Kahlua perfectly complement the treat.
Cinnamon-spiced focaccia can also serve as the slices for a hearty ice cream sandwich. Place a scoop or two of custard or pistachio gelato in between the slices, or lean towards a more savory flavor with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of fruity olive oil.