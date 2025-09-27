The Best Canned Crab Meat On The Shelves Is Delightfully Fresh-Tasting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here at Tasting Table, we've already let foodies in on our top tips for choosing the best canned crab meat. But, if we were going to shorten the list, we might just say, "Opt for Ocean Legacy." In our ranking of seven canned crab meat brands, the wild-caught, hand-picked, blue swimming crab by Ocean Legacy came out on top.

Canned crab meat is a perhaps-surprisingly versatile ingredient, a shelf-stable protein source for myriad crab recipes and non-traditional dishes alike (crab and corn winter chowder, anyone?). Plus, since canned crab meat typically comes fully pre-cooked, the ingredient is even more convenient to use. Although when it comes to Ocean Legacy canned crab, our main cooking advice would be to avoid overdoing it in the kitchen. As we mentioned in our review, "As amazing as this crab meat would be in dips, soups, and salads, you shouldn't mask its flavor; It's delicious enough to eat all by itself."

Ocean Legacy's crab meat boasts a bright flavor and toothy, like-the-real-deal texture. To our surprise, we were holding forks instead of crab mallets. As our taste-tester noted, "The meaty lumps of crab were delightfully firm and fresh-tasting. I was thrilled to find such large pieces of crab, considering this is labeled premium crab meat, not jumbo lump crab meat." On the palate, Ocean Legacy happily delivers the "legacy" of the ocean. A subtly sweet brininess makes this meat taste more like something that came from the sea than out of a can.