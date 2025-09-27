Serve Cake In Uniform Pieces With This Simple Strip-Cutting Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aesthetically-minded, sweet-toothed foodies: This one's for you. Few things are more disheartening than meticulously, laboriously crafting a visually stunning layer cake, only to have those clean layers mangled by a slicing hack job. Under the unforgiving blade, once-clearly-defined layers can crumble and meld into a mess (so much for all your attention to detail). Or, worse, in the excitement and distraction of a gathering, that cake can get miscalculatedly sliced into totally misshapen, different-sized pieces. Luckily, those days are over thanks to one non-traditional slicing technique.

The tip comes from a YouTube Short posted by Williams-Sonoma. To divide a round layer cake into perfectly tidy, uniform slices, start at the center and work your way out toward the edges. Effectively, the cake is cut into long rectangular strips instead of triangular wedges, starting from the cake's middle. It may seem counterintuitive to everything you know about cake-cutting, but trust us on this one. The results are worth enduring any initial discomfort from going against your familiar approach.