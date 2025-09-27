The Worst Canned Crab Meat Brand Is Also One Of The Cheapest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about a good deal. From affordable Costco snacks to low-cost Aldi bites (not to mention a world of homemade recipes on a dime), few things taste better than great food at a great price. Alas, there are some instances in which foodies really do get what they pay for — and Geisha brand canned crab meat is sorely such an example. In our definitive ranking of seven canned crab meat brands, the offering from Geisha fell to last place.

Top notes include an off-putting fishiness, followed by an unpleasant aftertaste. As our taste-tester noted, "There was a distinct aroma of fish when I opened the can, and the flavor was similar — the meat tastes more like fish than sweet crab." Although, Geisha's canned crab meat wasn't lacking anything in the sweetness department, either. According to our reviewer, "The third ingredient is sugar, and you can tell. There's a sweetness to it that isn't coming naturally from the crab, evidently provided by the added sugar." The ingredients list also includes additives like calcium disodium EDTA and sodium metabisulphite.

In determining this product ranking, our taste-tester judged the seven canned crab offerings based on taste, texture, and actual likeness to something that came from the ocean (imagine). To that end Geisha's canned crab couldn't be redeemed even by our most ambitious stretch of the imagination.