McDonald's Vs Wendy's: Which Has Better Nuggets, According To Customers?

When it comes to fast food offerings, there are several standby items you expect to see on a menu. For those who steer clear of beef, there's almost always a chicken option available, usually in the form of a breaded nugget. Looking at McDonald's Chicken McNuggets and Wendy's chicken nuggets, there is a lot to consider to determine which one is the very best. As far as Tasting Table's chicken nugget rankings and opinions shared by a wide range of customers are concerned, it would seem that Wendy's chicken is at least a few notches above the nugget offerings from McDonald's.

McDonald's McNuggets debuted nationally on U.S. menus in 1983, while Wendy's introduced its version in 1985. Both menu mainstays have seen some changes over the years, but looking at the most basic, original iterations, Tasting Table has decided that Wendy's offers a superior taste and texture. In addition, while there are roughly 30 ingredients in McDonald's McNuggets, Wendy's chicken nuggets have less than 25.

Additionally, customer sentiment across Reddit threads and beyond would certainly indicate that Wendy's chicken nuggets rank well above McDonald's. Although McNuggets possess a stronger brand awareness and nostalgia factor than Wendy's nuggets, reviewers would agree that, in sheer quality, it's the latter's chicken offerings that come out ahead. Some opine that McNuggets taste more greasy, while Wendy's chicken nuggets have a more pleasant breaded coating (and a substantial bite to its chicken). Personally speaking, Wendy's wins over McDonald's every time.