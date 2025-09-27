The Old-School Diner Food People Barely Seem To Eat Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking back at vintage foods is a great way to indulge in nostalgia, enjoy new-to-you favorites, and suss out hidden gems among a variety of otherwise questionable dishes. Although once a staple fare of counter-service restaurants far and wide, one old-school diner food that you don't see on menus anymore is sometimes known by the somewhat R-rated name "s*** on a shingle." Albeit largely forgotten about these days, creamed chipped beef is a traditional diner offering that is worthy of its prominent place in food history.

Made using thin slices of dried beef cooked in a roux of flour, butter, and milk, this meal is typically served on toast and includes a sprinkle of cayenne pepper for a hint of heat. Like many other "poor man's"-style meals, creamed chipped beef is yet another example of Great Depression-era ingenuity. The old-school food rose to even greater prominence around World War II as a popular meal with enlisted members of the US military.

The post-World War II era, beginning in the 1940s, was a time when diners were seeing a golden age, which carried through the 1960s. This wartime food became a symbol of Americana and quickly ascended to becoming the preferred breakfast of many. But over the decades, as chain restaurants began to take over, diners — and with them, creamed chipped beef — began to quietly fade out of fashion. There is only a smattering of iconic old-school diners you can still visit these days. Nonetheless, creamed chipped beef is still cause for nostalgic celebration.