The Messy Mistake Too Many People Make When Cutting Pie

Some dishes are just made for entertaining. While no one will bat an eye if you eat your weeknight mac and cheese directly out of the pot, serving up a pie warrants a little more care when it comes to presentation.

Getting out your best china is a good start, but a photo-worthy dessert relies on getting a clean slice. If you neglect to clean the crumbs and filling off the knife between each cut, these clumps can end up transferring to the next piece. Not only is this visually messy, but the extra bulk on the sides of the knife will prevent it from gliding smoothly through that classic banana cream pie. This mistake is easily fixed by wiping the knife with a paper towel or clean cloth between cuts — but there are also a few other tips to keep in mind.

Despite the popularity of both sweet and savory pies in American cooking, many people admit to being unsure how to cut a good-looking slice. Just as there are many pie recipes, there are myriad of tips and tricks to make slicing easier – and also less messy.