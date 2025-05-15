How A Little Extra Knife Work Helps You Cut The Perfect Slice Of Pie

We've all been there. The Thanksgiving meal is over; your whole family stares at you, eagerly awaiting their slice of apple pie. Pressure mounts as you dig into the crust with a knife, and you pull up that first slice, only for it to break apart, flop everywhere, and send saucy apples flying all over your parents' nice tablecloth. The first slice of pie is always like the first pancake: Not pretty, but still delicious. But what if we told you there was a simple trick to getting that first slice of pie out perfectly every time, and that it doesn't require any special pie prying equipment? It's true.

All you need to get a perfect first slice of pie is a knife and maybe a spatula to lift your slice out of the pie dish. There are a lot of hacks for cutting the perfect slice of pie, but perhaps none are as simple as making one extra cut with your knife before attempting to lift the first slice. We'll explain.

In essence, this hack involves making the two cuts of your ideal first pie slice, then moving over and making an extra cut to loosen a second slice right next to your first. This gives you a little more horizontal wiggle room to shimmy that first slice out of the pie tin without damaging the crust or the filling. It really works; there will be no more disastrous incidents at your holiday dessert table!