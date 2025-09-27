The Sandwich Chain That Almost Went Under In The '70s, Then Bounced Back From Bankruptcy

It has more than 3,300 locations in the U.S. alone. In 2023, the company made over $4.5 billion. In 2024, it made the top 10 of Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 — a list of top businesses worth investing in. It is the third biggest sandwich brand in America, behind only Subway and Panera. Looking at these numbers, you'd never imagine that this sandwich chain almost went under in the 1970s before bouncing back in style. We're talking about Arby's, and this is the story of how it rose from the ashes.

Brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel launched Arby's in 1964, inspired by the rise and operational efficiency of McDonald's and Burger King. Instead of joining the burger wars, however, they bet on something different: the classic roast beef sandwich. The gamble worked at first, and the chain expanded rapidly, riding the wave of America's fast-food boom. But by 1970, it seemed like they had bitten off more than they could chew.

To keep expansion rolling, the brothers leaned heavily on bank loans and private equity, but those funds could only carry them so far. Their plan to go public fell through due to shifting SEC regulations, and without the expected cash infusion, Arby's finances unraveled quickly. Loan payments became unmanageable, and banks tightened the flow of money, refusing to release funds to support franchise operations. In turn, franchisees stopped sending their share of sales back to headquarters. It was a vicious cycle: with no cash coming in, the company couldn't meet its obligations, and by the end of 1970, Arby's had little choice but to file for bankruptcy.