The Mayo-Loaded 7-Layer Salad That Once Defined Midcentury Potlucks
Few culinary traditions are more exciting than the potluck dinner (here are 30 recipes you can bring to impress your friends). This party style can sometimes lead to unique dishes that, for better or worse, you might have never tried before. Those who attended potlucks in the 1950s — and as recently as the 1980s — probably encountered a seven-layer salad.
Usually constructed from clearly demarcated layers of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peas, bacon bits, and shredded cheese, this recipe had some wiggle room based on what the chef wanted to include. Alternate versions might include hard-boiled eggs, shredded carrots, or chopped ham. Basically, if your salad had seven layers, guests probably found it acceptable. The final layer was often a sweetened mayonnaise dressing, like whipped cream atop a layered parfait. In some versions, the mayo didn't count as one of the layers and was simply considered a condiment.
The other key component to a seven-layer salad is the serving bowl, which must be clear glass. That way, you can see all of the layers clearly through the side, like a trifle. Each layer serves its own purpose, from the crunchy lettuce to the salty bacon to the fresh peas. The mayonnaise dressing adds a tangy, sweet creaminess that binds it all together.
The demise of the seven-layer salad
Because the ingredients in a seven-layer salad can vary, this dish sometimes suffered from unpredictability. Some recipes, for example, might have included too much mayonnaise, while others added too much sugar to the dressing, making it unpalatable. Some people have been making the same version since the 1970s, though, and it's a staple at many family gatherings in the Midwest and South. The recipe itself seems to date all the way back to the 1950s, when it was known as the seven-layer pea salad.
The seven-layer salad began to fall out of favor in the '80s. It was soon considered old-fashioned and has since been referred to as little more than a garnish for mayonnaise. While it's designed to be made in advance, this is both a strength and a weakness, as it's usually only appetizing within a 24-hour window. The novelty of the structured presentation may have worn off in favor of more traditional (not to mention simpler) tossed and chopped salads with a more organic, natural appeal. Additionally, the popularity of salads in general was waning by the end of the '80s, and this seven-layer dish had lost its luster.
If you're a fan, however, the seven-layer salad has been enjoying a small renaissance over the last few years. Retro recipes (like these vintage summer dishes that deserve a comeback) have become increasingly popular, and the bright colors, fun presentation, and adaptability of the seven-layer salad make it perfect for culinary experimentation.