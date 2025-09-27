The Mayo-Loaded 7-Layer Salad That Once Defined Midcentury Potlucks

Few culinary traditions are more exciting than the potluck dinner (here are 30 recipes you can bring to impress your friends). This party style can sometimes lead to unique dishes that, for better or worse, you might have never tried before. Those who attended potlucks in the 1950s — and as recently as the 1980s — probably encountered a seven-layer salad.

Usually constructed from clearly demarcated layers of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peas, bacon bits, and shredded cheese, this recipe had some wiggle room based on what the chef wanted to include. Alternate versions might include hard-boiled eggs, shredded carrots, or chopped ham. Basically, if your salad had seven layers, guests probably found it acceptable. The final layer was often a sweetened mayonnaise dressing, like whipped cream atop a layered parfait. In some versions, the mayo didn't count as one of the layers and was simply considered a condiment.

The other key component to a seven-layer salad is the serving bowl, which must be clear glass. That way, you can see all of the layers clearly through the side, like a trifle. Each layer serves its own purpose, from the crunchy lettuce to the salty bacon to the fresh peas. The mayonnaise dressing adds a tangy, sweet creaminess that binds it all together.