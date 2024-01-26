Layer Any Salad Like A Trifle For A Fun And Unique Potluck Addition

You may be familiar with the trifle, an English dessert that typically features layers of sherry-soaked cake, custard, fresh fruit, and whipped cream, all beautifully presented in a clear bowl. And while trifles are surely beloved for their taste, it's really their presentation that makes them a fan favorite. The eye can't help but be drawn to the aesthetically pleasing stacks of color and texture, making the dish a scene-stealer on any table. Of course, a dessert need not be an authentic trifle in order to be assembled like one (consider this decadent chocolate version); in fact, it doesn't need to be a dessert at all.

Why wait until the last course to wow guests at your next potluck or dinner party when you can kick off the meal with a stunning layered salad? Since they're made of a variety of colorful components, salads are particularly suited for trifle-style stacking. Take, for example, this seven-layered twist on a traditional Greek salad, courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Joe Dillard. The dish spotlights all the best flavors of the Mediterranean, including fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta cheese. But to create a "visually stunning presentation," as Dillard puts it, the secret is in the servingware. "Trifle dishes are often associated with desserts, but they can be used to display beautiful large salads as well," he says. If you don't have an actual trifle bowl on hand, don't fret — just about any see-through glass or plastic serving container will work.