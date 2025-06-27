15 Vintage Summer Dishes That Deserve A Comeback

Most of us have likely felt our regular meal rotation can get a little boring at times. Of course, if you're looking for something different on one of those hot summer nights during the warmest season, we suggest looking somewhere else for something different: Vintage dishes that have been largely forgotten.

Quite frankly, numerous summertime classics have fallen by the wayside over the years — and some deserve to be remembered, reborn, and even perhaps a little updated. And while there are some seafood-and-gelatin dishes we can't believe anyone actually ate, plenty of other dishes were popular for a reason. In fact, when we started looking at America's culinary history for ideas on how to add a little something new to our summer meals, we were shocked at the delicious-sounding dishes we found.

We're talking about some great no-bake desserts, some creative (and thankfully gelatin-free) salads, and some side dishes that make the most out of your farmer's market finds. With that in mind, let's talk about some vintage dishes that deserve a comeback. Trust us: You'll want these dishes on your table during those long, hazy, summer evenings.