15 Vintage Summer Dishes That Deserve A Comeback
Most of us have likely felt our regular meal rotation can get a little boring at times. Of course, if you're looking for something different on one of those hot summer nights during the warmest season, we suggest looking somewhere else for something different: Vintage dishes that have been largely forgotten.
Quite frankly, numerous summertime classics have fallen by the wayside over the years — and some deserve to be remembered, reborn, and even perhaps a little updated. And while there are some seafood-and-gelatin dishes we can't believe anyone actually ate, plenty of other dishes were popular for a reason. In fact, when we started looking at America's culinary history for ideas on how to add a little something new to our summer meals, we were shocked at the delicious-sounding dishes we found.
We're talking about some great no-bake desserts, some creative (and thankfully gelatin-free) salads, and some side dishes that make the most out of your farmer's market finds. With that in mind, let's talk about some vintage dishes that deserve a comeback. Trust us: You'll want these dishes on your table during those long, hazy, summer evenings.
Tang pie
Here's a fun fact: The same food chemist who invented the orange drink mix called Tang also invented Cool Whip and Pop Rocks — and that's surprisingly relevant to this story. Tang became famous when NASA started using it on manned space flights in the 1960s, after all, and the powdered drink mix had all kinds of uses. Some might use Tang as a dry rub for amazing chicken wings in the 2020s, but in the '60s? You might've used it to whip up a deliciously creamy — and incredibly easy – Tang pie.
Tang pie uses a no-bake graham cracker crust, which we'd say makes it an ideal summer dessert. The filling contains condensed milk, sour cream, Cool Whip, and Tang all mixed together, before being left to solidify in the fridge. Some Redditors who've made it report that it tastes a bit like a tart Creamsicle or a key lime pie made with oranges, while noting it comes out cold, creamy, and delicious. Others have noted you can take the basic concept and change the profile by using other kinds of powdered drink mixes, remaining a near-perfect dessert for hot summer nights in the process.
Strawberry sonker
If you like getting creative in the kitchen, the strawberry sonker is a dish for you. It (probably) dates back to the middle of the 19th century in North Carolina, where it remains decently popular in the 21st century. Recipes for this vintage summer dish were often passed down through families, many of whom added their own tweaks, additions, and changes to the dessert.
A haphazard-like combination of fruit and a soft dough, strawberry sonker is a little like a cobbler, a little like a pie, and a bit like a crumble. Strawberries are the most common fruit to use, although any fruit (or combinations of fruit) would work. The fruit goes in the bottom of a deep baking dish, a batter is then spooned on the top, and the whole thing is baked.
To be honest, we have no idea why this ever fell from popularity. It's infinitely customizable, with some retro recipes even calling for vanilla or molasses, or additional butter and sugar. The type of batter varies quite a bit, too, as some use a pancake-like batter, a crumb topping, or even using a dumpling recipe. No one seems to agree on exactly why it's called a sonker, either, but those who've tried it agree it's an incredible way to combine summer fruits into a dessert that takes no time at all.
Spoonbread
Spoonbread is exactly what it sounds like, and you can think of it as a cross between cornbread and a souffle. It's made with cornmeal, but because you're folding in beaten egg whites, you'll end up with a texture that's completely unlike typical cornbread. The batter is scooped into a pie tin or baking dish, and what comes out of the oven isn't sliced. Instead, as the name suggests, it's eaten with a spoon, and it's a brilliant side dish.
Some sources date this one back to the mid-19th century, while others say it goes all the way back to the Founding Fathers. It's believed to have been influenced by the French chefs who taught Thomas Jefferson's personal chefs, and the idea caught on across the South in a big way.
Now, you're still likely to see this vintage summer dish served in states like Kentucky, but it's becoming more and more rare. On that note, we'd argue spoonbread should be everywhere. It works well at a backyard BBQ, or as an amazing accompaniment for the next time you smoke some apple cider pulled pork. It's a light, creamy, soft, comfort-food sort of dish that's ideal for the warm weather.
Scalloped corn
You're probably familiar with old-fashioned scalloped potatoes, a dish that's managed to stand the test of time. Less well-known is scalloped corn, and that's a shame. Corn has a long growing season, after all, and is available for most of the summer. Consequently, we'd suggest it's a near-perfect vegetable — and this vintage summer dish is one even hard-to-please family members are apt to like.
Scalloped corn is similar to scalloped potatoes in that it's essentially corn baked in a creamy sauce with a crumbled topping, creating a nice mix of textures and flavors. Now, if this turns into a family favorite, you can also make it in the winter months with other corn varieties, like frozen corn or canned creamed corn. But during the summer, it's best to opt for the undeniable bite of fresh corn.
Pair the corn with butter, milk, eggs, and a slew of seasonings, then place it in the baking dish. As for the crumb topping, many recipes call for Saltines, but we'd suggest experimenting with butter crackers, fried onions, breadcrumbs, or potato chips, as well. Seasonings are entirely up to you. You can use fresh herbs, go for a barbecue profile, or a spicy Tex-Mex seasoning mix. Add in some more fresh, in-season veggies, and you're sure to have a family favorite.
Watergate salad
Ambrosia salad is definitely a love-or-hate kind of thing, which we get. If you love it, though, we recommend giving Watergate salad a try. Now, we hear you asking: What's the difference between Watergate and ambrosia salads? Well, a classic Watergate salad is made with pistachio pudding while ambrosia salad is not; this turns the vintage summer side into something a little less sweet (though still delicious).
Of course, whether or not Watergate salad is a nostalgic favorite or a bizarre crime against the natural order of things depends on your point of view. But it's undeniable that it's earned a place among the weirdly tasty foods of our past. Interestingly, while no one seems to know who first mixed pistachio pudding with whipped topping, pineapple, marshmallows, and nuts, we do know it was named after the Watergate scandal (though no one really knows why). Regardless, a fun, fruity, nutty, and creamy dessert — with a history lesson wrapped up inside — is pretty neat, as far as we're concerned.
Stained glass gelatin cake
While Jell-O salads have a long and rich history, let's just say tastes have changed — and many of these old-timey salads don't hold up well. On that note, though, we'll add that one gelatin-based treat does stand up. In fact, it's one we absolutely wouldn't mind seeing at a potluck or picnic: The stained glass gelatin cake.
Originally called the crown jewel dessert (when the recipe was first published in the 1950s), one of the best things about this retro dish is that it's so easy to make that you really don't need a recipe at all. You can make trays of a variety of different Jell-O flavors, cut them into cubes, then mix those with a whipped topping that could be plain, flavored with juice, or with more Jell-O. Use a no-bake graham cracker crust to hold the whole thing together, and let it sit in the fridge to solidify. The only thing better than a dessert that's sure to please a crowd is one that's super easy. When we want something that doesn't need the oven or stove, we're keeping this in mind.
Tomato pie
There's a lot to love about many retro recipes. Of course, anyone who looks forward to the first time fresh summer tomatoes show up at the farmer's market or grocery store should consider the Southern classic known as tomato pie for dinner. It's easy, unique, and a great way to turn fresh tomatoes into the star of a dish.
More than that, this dish is super simple — especially if you use a store-bought pie crust. Take your tomatoes, skin and slice them, then transfer the crust into a pie pan. Add a layer of cheese, a layer of tomatoes, and a layer of a cheese-and-mayo mixture, then bake. You can switch up the types of cheese you use, cut (or replace) the mayo with yogurt or sour cream, include fresh herbs, and experiment with different types of tomatoes, too. This is great dish if you're not feeling like anything too heavy. Plus, everyone can make their own personal tomato pies with a spattering of ingredients, this turning one big tomato pie into pies tailor-made for your family.
Hot dog salad
One of the things we love is when we discover new ways to use up our inevitable leftovers — and that's where hot dog salad really shines. Rather than leaving an open, partial pack of uncooked hot dogs in the fridge, cook them all up, and set a few aside for a hot dog salad the following night (with no gelatin involved).
There are a few different variations on this idea. We'll start with a potato and hot dog salad version that was published in a 1970s cookbook. This basically involves dicing cooked hot dogs and potatoes, then covering them in a vinegar-and-mustard based dressing for a take on a potato salad. Not bad, right? Everything's chilled before serving, as well, and we can imagine this being a great cold side. You could also use sliced (or whole) hot dogs on top of a lettuce salad for a twist on the classic Chicago dog. But either way you choose to interpret this salad, hot dogs have a place there.
Hamilton pudding
Hamilton pudding was on menus in the early 20th century, though there's one menu in particular that it's remembered for. After all, this retro dish was served to Titanic survivors aboard the RMS Carpathia. It's a pretty obscure dish as desserts go, and one that's due for a revival.
Incredibly easy to make, Hamilton pudding is essentially a tart made with shortcrust, apricot jam, and a top crust of flour, butter, sugar, and eggs. Finally, dollops of meringue are added to the top, creating a fruit tart that looks fancier and more difficult to make than it is.
This is especially true with our modern shortcuts. You can pick up a pre-made shortcrust, for sure, and jam. Then again, we'd suggest this is a great and creative way to use some of the fresh fruit in abundance during the summer to make your own jam or preserves. Remember, don't over complicate your homemade jam recipes for the best results. Even if apricot isn't your thing, it would make an excellent strawberry or blackberry dessert.
Blackberry slump
Blackberry slump is similar to a blackberry cobbler, but there's a little bit of a difference. Most recipes you'll see described as "slumps" are topped with light, fluffy dumplings, instead of the heavier doughs usually featured in a cobbler. In fact, as the dumplings cook, they slump over in the pan, giving this vintage summer dessert its name.
In a nutshell, you'll be taking the fresh fruit (usually blackberries), and cooking it down with water, sugar, and any spices you choose. You'll want to make dumpling batter as that cooks away, before dropping spoonfuls of the batter on top of your cooked berries. Keep cooking until the dumplings are done all the way through, and there's your dessert.
Now, you can use other fruits beyond blackberries when making this once wildly popular dessert, if you prefer. Either way, add ice cream on the side with a drizzle of syrup to match the fruit you chose. It's so easy, you'll want to make it regularly.
Cucumber sandwiches and canapes
Cucumbers are one of those vegetables that's plentiful throughout the summer, so we're here to help you make the most of them. On that note, cucumber sandwiches and canapes are a fun and versatile way to use them while making a quick lunch or afternoon snack.
The idea is pretty straightforward: Place sliced cucumbers between bread or on crackers. The idea first popped up in the Victorian era, when cucumber sandwiches became popular with the British who were colonizing India. It was believed the sandwiches helped lessen the stress of the heat, which makes them great even today.
If it sounds boring, there are plenty of ways to dress up sandwiches and canapes. You can add a cream cheese and herb spread, some dill and Dijon with that cream cheese, or soak your cucumbers in a dressing. One 1970s-era sandwich recipe calls for soaking cucumber slices in French dressing before adding them to the top of a mayo-and-salmon mix, creating a light and refreshing lunch.
Strawberry pretzel pie
This classic dish has been called both a strawberry pretzel pie and strawberry pretzel salad, but we're going to stick with pie to avoid any association with questionable gelatin salads (and main courses) that have entire Reddit threads dedicated to marveling over their existence. Of course, a strawberry pretzel pie is a marvel in a different way, and it's an easy dessert that really showcases strawberries.
A few different versions of this vintage summer dish were popular, but the general idea involves mixing up crushed pretzels, butter (or margarine), and sugar to make a no-bake crust. Add a layer of sweetened cream cheese, then one more layer made from sliced strawberries stirred into strawberry Jell-O (though it would be easy enough to use other combinations). Pop your layered dessert in the fridge for a few hours, and you're done. You could also add another cream cheese layer on top, if you'd like, sprinkle on some crushed pretzels or chopped nuts, or more strawberries.
Salmon mousse
We get it: We promised not to include any gelatin and weirdly-shaped dishes. Of course, while we think salmon mousse deserves a comeback, we also want to give it a little bit of an update. Salmon mousse is a type of salmon paste. On the rare occasion it shows up in 21st century recipes, it's typically made from smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, egg whites, and may include heavy cream and seasonings like dill. The result is a light, airy spread that's great for crackers or bread (pro tip: Try pumpernickel).
This was popular in the 1960s and '70s, when it was often (and unfortunately) served as a fish-shaped and mayo-heavy spread. In fact, swapping out the old-school mayo (and gelatin) for the whipped cream cheese we mentioned is the update this vintage recipe needs.
You can also substitute non-fat Greek yogurt for a similar light-yet-creamy dip. Some versions even call for a dash of whiskey or vodka, and while we can get behind that, we're still on the fence about the fish molds.
Creamy grape salad
Reddit is a vast and wonderful landscape filled with confusion, questions, and, at times, answers. On that note, when one Redditor snapped a picture of a grape salad at the cold bar of a grocery store in 2021, many were baffled. Some chimed in with an explanation that this dish had been big in the 1950s, noting it was usually made with grapes and a creamy dressing (which was part sour cream, part cream cheese).
Interestingly enough, plenty of people actually said creamy grape salad was a family staple, providing some "don't knock it until you've tried it" sort of wisdom. There are a number of variations out there, as well, with some calling for yogurt to be mixed into the dressing along with nuts, a dash of white and brown sugar. One person even suggested swapping the grapes for green apples to create a creamy apple cheesecake salad type of vibe. it not a grape salad, we're willing to overlook that.
Stuffed celery
Most people of a certain age are familiar with ants on a log: Peanut butter-filled celery sticks that are usually topped with obstacles (we mean raisins). Of course, this isn't just a great afterschool snack, but also a worthwhile summertime appetizer for adults. After all, if there's one thing that really hits the spot on a hot summer day? It's the cold crunch of celery. Once considered a more luxury food item, celery can be served in any number of unusual ways. However, it's an ants-on-a-log-esque stuffed celery dish that we'd like to see make a comeback.
Now, what you stuff inside the celery sticks is almost infinitely customizable, but cream cheese mixed with seasonings, spices, and pimentos was a popular choice. Other common additions included shredded cheese, bacon crumbles, a dash of hot sauce, or a mix of something like avocado and horseradish.
You could also whip up a batch of classic pimento cheese yourself to fill the celery, or use blue cheese for a distinctive kick when making this vintage summer dish. Because it's so light, it's a great appetizer for those muggy days, and feels like a treat no matter what you fill it with.