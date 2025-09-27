Can You Really Tell How Successful Someone Is Based On Their Coffee Order?

The Cambridge dictionary defines "contrarian" as someone who enjoys "express[ing] opinions that are unpopular." Controversy is baked in — which is why it should come as no surprise that Contrarian Thinking CEO Codie Sanchez made waves for a hot take she shared in a podcast interview. In a clip of the interview, posted by TikTok account @goated.quotes, Sanchez says that she can tell how successful someone is by how they order coffee. "Show me how long it takes you to order at a counter," says the CEO, "and I will show you your bank account."

Sanchez goes on to recount a recent café experience in which a lady in front of her took "four centuries" to place her order. She begins by positing that a speedy coffee order is a reflection of efficient decision-making at large, then goes as far as to say that folks who take a long time to order their coffee "are really comfortable inconveniencing somebody else around them, which means they have limited self-awareness, maybe borderline narcissism."

Character-erasing suppositions aside, the stance implicitly champions decision-making speed as the ultimate indicator. As the TikTok's top comment (which has over 1.7K likes) points out, "I could argue [the] exact opposite. People who have money are careful about decisions, they want to make the right decision always, even with coffee perhaps." Still, if something as inconsequential as ordering coffee takes this long, argues Sanchez, then it might say a lot about the customer.