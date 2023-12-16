14 Mistakes You Should Never Make When Ordering Coffee

There's nothing quite like a piping hot cup of freshly brewed coffee made just the way you like it. And there's a special kind of magic when someone else prepares it for you, giving you the luxury to relax and look forward to the morning boost without having to lift a finger. A coffee shop's warm and welcoming atmosphere surrounds you with a comfortable, almost nostalgic sense of tranquility. It's difficult to resist. In fact, many of us incorporate ordering coffee into our regular routines. Three in four Americans indulge in at least one cup every single day, while about 32% of us grab a coffee to go multiple times a week, per Drive Research. That's a lot of coffee orders filled, which means many of those orders will not come out as the customers envisioned.

For something so deeply intertwined into our culture and daily routine, it's alarming that many of us are doing it all wrong. Your barista doesn't expect every customer to be a coffee expert, but mastering café etiquette and avoiding any red flags ensures you get the drink you've fantasized about all morning, and your barista can feel confident that you'll be satisfied. So, to skirt these shameful slip-ups, we've compiled a list of common coffee conundrums to help you identify why your joe is falling flat.