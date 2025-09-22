The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Cutting Steak

A home cooked, restaurant-quality steak is tender, juicy, and cooked exactly the way you want it. It shouldn't be difficult to cut a steak, assuming you're using a good steak knife and cutting your meat the correct way. However, one of the biggest mistakes people make when cutting steak may result in bites of meat that are chewy, tough, and gristly.

The proper way to cut steak is against the grain. When you don't cut against the grain, you end up with tough pieces of meat that are difficult to chew. This is because cutting your meat against the grain breaks up the muscle fibers in the meat. Shortening these fibers ensures each bite of meat is moist, tender, and easier to chew.

Cutting your steak against the grain will also help it maintain its delicate texture. A tough, gristly texture is unpleasant to eat and won't allow you to enjoy the full benefits of a quality piece of meat. Using the right knife and proper meat slicing technique for each cut will guarantee a more pleasant dining experience.