The Country That Eats The Most Instant Ramen

As a low-cost, easy anytime snack or a super-fast meal in a pinch, it's hard to beat instant ramen. Whether you love the spicy instant noodles or you like to add fresh ingredients to upgrade your ramen, you can't deny its popularity. Instant ramen is a worldwide phenomenon, though some countries eat more of this pantry staple than others. Perhaps unsurprisingly, China consumes the most instant ramen of any country. If you thought it was Japan, they actually rank fifth in the world.

With a population of over 1.4 billion, China is the second-most populous country in the world (just after India). With so many mouths to feed, China also ranks first when it comes to eating instant ramen noodles. Data from the World Instant Noodle Association indicates that China consumed about 43.8 billion servings of instant ramen in 2024. That works out to roughly 31 servings per person. In comparison, the USA, with a population of 342 million, consumed 5.15 billion servings of ramen in the same year. That means Americans ate just about 15 servings per capita.

Vietnam ranks fourth on the noodle consumption list with 8.14 billion servings, with a population of about 101 million. That translates to nearly 81 servings per capita, making Vietnam the world leader in instant ramen consumption per person. Even though their per capita consumption is lower, it's still hard not to be impressed by the sheer volume of ramen consumed in China compared to everywhere else in the world.