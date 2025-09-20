The Country That Eats The Most Instant Ramen
As a low-cost, easy anytime snack or a super-fast meal in a pinch, it's hard to beat instant ramen. Whether you love the spicy instant noodles or you like to add fresh ingredients to upgrade your ramen, you can't deny its popularity. Instant ramen is a worldwide phenomenon, though some countries eat more of this pantry staple than others. Perhaps unsurprisingly, China consumes the most instant ramen of any country. If you thought it was Japan, they actually rank fifth in the world.
With a population of over 1.4 billion, China is the second-most populous country in the world (just after India). With so many mouths to feed, China also ranks first when it comes to eating instant ramen noodles. Data from the World Instant Noodle Association indicates that China consumed about 43.8 billion servings of instant ramen in 2024. That works out to roughly 31 servings per person. In comparison, the USA, with a population of 342 million, consumed 5.15 billion servings of ramen in the same year. That means Americans ate just about 15 servings per capita.
Vietnam ranks fourth on the noodle consumption list with 8.14 billion servings, with a population of about 101 million. That translates to nearly 81 servings per capita, making Vietnam the world leader in instant ramen consumption per person. Even though their per capita consumption is lower, it's still hard not to be impressed by the sheer volume of ramen consumed in China compared to everywhere else in the world.
China's ramen consumption
The ramen doesn't end in China, however. Indonesia ranks second globally in terms of overall servings of instant ramen eaten. With a population of 284 million, they still consumed 14.68 billion servings of noodles. India ranks third in total servings of instant ramen, consuming 8.32 billion in 2024.
At the head of the pack, China's love for instant ramen dates back decades. Since their arrival on the market in the 1960s, instant noodles have grown to dominate China's culinary landscape, accounting for 40% of global consumption. The introduction of Master Kong's braised beef flavor, the first to include a sauce packet mimicking the taste of a real dish, helped seal the deal of making instant ramen a staple of the Chinese diet. That one flavor accounts for a whopping 45% of all ramen consumed there.
More than any other country in the world, China's history is deeply tied to noodles. Noodles originated in China thousands of years ago, and have remained at the forefront of its cuisine ever since. Each region of China developed its own noodle styles based on local ingredients and tastes, and those traditions live on in the many kinds of instant noodles available today. Instant ramen may be just a quick snack in much of the world, but in China, it's rooted in cultural and culinary history, which may account for its incredible popularity.