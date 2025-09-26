Neither In The Pantry Nor On The Counter — Here's The Best Place To Store Maple Syrup To Extend Its Life

Minimizing food waste is always a good thing. But when you've shelled out for a pricey jug of real maple syrup, getting the most mileage out of it can feel extra important. For the hardiest longevity and quality retention, stash your syrup in the fridge.

Like most natural foods, sap-based maple syrup isn't exempt from the eventual degradation that results from prolonged light, heat, and air exposure (aka oxidation). Over time, the taste, texture, and aroma of the syrup begin to change for the worse. For this reason, maple syrup stored in glass jugs tends to last longer than syrup in plastic bottles because glass is less oxygen-permeable. Maple syrup can also spoil, ferment, or grow mold as it sits at room temperature, especially if exposed to excessive heat (i.e., the bottle is stored near your stovetop, or you live in a warmer climate). At room temperature, opened bottles of syrup can begin degrading within a week or less.

To stave off these quality-eroding factors, the best place to store maple syrup for the long haul is in the fridge. Here, the consistently controlled temperature, protection from light exposure, and limited air contact help keep the syrup good for as long as possible. In the fridge, an opened bottle of maple syrup can last for one year, or up to two years in the freezer. To help foodies protect their bodies and their bottom lines, we've rounded up nine more foods to stop leaving on your kitchen counter.