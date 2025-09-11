Stop Leaving These 10 Foods On Your Kitchen Counter

The kitchen counter is often the place where we leave foods that don't need to be refrigerated. Unfortunately, we might not know exactly which foods are safe to leave out and which ones are not. Correct food storage and safety is something we all need to get clued up on to prevent foodborne illness and food poisoning. Proper storage can also help food maintain its quality for longer, thus preventing food waste.

As a food business owner, I've undergone rigorous food safety training. Professionals know that proper food storage is important to protect ourselves and our customers, and many of these lessons can be adapted for the home cook. Many of us know that most cooked food shouldn't be left for long on the kitchen counter, but when it comes to produce, certain baked goods, dried foods, and other pantry goods, the rules aren't as clear-cut. You may be storing some foods all wrong. Here are some foods you need to stop leaving on your kitchen counter.