The Likely Reason You Won't Find Dry-Aged Steak At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse's menu never lacks for variety — even after you settle on steak for dinner, you can choose from an impressive ten different cuts. However, having a lot of steaks doesn't make it a fancy butcher shop, which means you're not going to find dry-aged beef for purchase. The company has never made any statements on why it doesn't offer dry-aged meat, but it's likely because each restaurant butchers its steaks in-house.

It's complicated to fully explain what dry aging does to beef and steak, but the main effect is moisture evaporation, which creates savory, complex flavors and an extra-tender texture that are highly prized. This requires time and space in ample quantities: The steaks must be strung up in a humidity- and temperature-controlled environment and left to dry for at least 60 days in most cases, through you can go shorter or longer.

It's unlikely that most Texas Roadhouses have enough space in their kitchens to dedicate to this process. A solution would be to slice and age the meat off the premises, but the company guarantees that all of its steaks are freshly cut on-site. This famous policy explains why it's not feasible for the chain to dry-age beef at every location. You may not find dry-aged steak at the grocery store for similar reasons. However, steaks at the Roadhouse don't go right from cleaver to plate, either. Each store actually does age its beef for a relatively short amount of time.