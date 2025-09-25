Cleaning Up Bacon Grease Is A Total Breeze Using One Ingredient In Your Kitchen

Bacon grease is hard to clean up because it is oily and resists water-based cleaners. In order to remove all traces of the grease from kitchen surfaces and cookware, you need to use something that can break down the oil enough that it can be easily washed away by water and dish soap. You can make your own grease remover using the same all-natural pantry ingredient that will degrease your kitchen cabinets — baking soda.

Baking soda is a safe, all-natural, and incredibly effective tool for cleaning up bacon grease. There are many different ways to use baking soda to clean your kitchen, but the best method for bacon grease is to create a paste with baking soda and water. A baking soda paste will not only scrub away tough, dried grease but also help you remove newer grease spills from the surface of your counter, stovetop, pots and pans, and other areas. Baking soda is safe to use on almost any kitchen surface material, and it doesn't contain harmful toxins like many store-bought chemical degreasers.

To make your paste, put ½ cup of baking soda and 2 or 3 tablespoons of water in a bowl. Then mix it with a fork and apply the paste to the dried-on bacon grease. Let it sit for up to 30 minutes, and then wipe it away with a damp cloth or paper towel. Continue cleaning with a damp sponge and dish soap and then rinse the area clean.