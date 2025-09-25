How To Salvage A Reusable Water Bottle That's Gotten Too Smelly To Use

Without daily cleaning and regular deep cleans, your reusable water bottle can develop mold, harbor dangerous bacteria, and get smelly. Unfortunately, most people aren't cleaning their reusable water bottles as often as they should. Many people also aren't using the best cleaning methods to remove harmful bacteria from their water bottles. If your water bottle has developed a funky odor, you can salvage it by doing a deep clean using bleach or a mixture of baking soda and vinegar.

First, take apart all components of the water bottle, including the lid, gasket, straw, and spigot or spout (if removable). Then soak them overnight in a plastic bowl filled with water and a cup of white vinegar. For stubborn stains or persistent odors, mix a tablespoon of baking soda into the water and vinegar solution. If you see any signs of mold or algae, soak all parts of the water bottle in a container of water with a tablespoon of bleach. Do not mix the bleach with any other cleaning solutions.

After soaking, rinse all parts of the water bottle in warm water and then scrub them with a clean bottle brush or tooth brush and dish soap. Use a straw brush to clean the interior of the straw. Make sure to thoroughly dry all parts of the bottle separately before putting it back together. Use our clever trick for storing your water bottle collection in your pantry, or store it somewhere free from moisture, excess heat, and dust.