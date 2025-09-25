How To Salvage A Reusable Water Bottle That's Gotten Too Smelly To Use
Without daily cleaning and regular deep cleans, your reusable water bottle can develop mold, harbor dangerous bacteria, and get smelly. Unfortunately, most people aren't cleaning their reusable water bottles as often as they should. Many people also aren't using the best cleaning methods to remove harmful bacteria from their water bottles. If your water bottle has developed a funky odor, you can salvage it by doing a deep clean using bleach or a mixture of baking soda and vinegar.
First, take apart all components of the water bottle, including the lid, gasket, straw, and spigot or spout (if removable). Then soak them overnight in a plastic bowl filled with water and a cup of white vinegar. For stubborn stains or persistent odors, mix a tablespoon of baking soda into the water and vinegar solution. If you see any signs of mold or algae, soak all parts of the water bottle in a container of water with a tablespoon of bleach. Do not mix the bleach with any other cleaning solutions.
After soaking, rinse all parts of the water bottle in warm water and then scrub them with a clean bottle brush or tooth brush and dish soap. Use a straw brush to clean the interior of the straw. Make sure to thoroughly dry all parts of the bottle separately before putting it back together. Use our clever trick for storing your water bottle collection in your pantry, or store it somewhere free from moisture, excess heat, and dust.
The best ways to clean reusable water bottles
Read the manufacturer's instructions for your water bottle for the ideal cleaning method. To clean your plastic Owala water bottle for instance, the manufacturer recommends washing the lid and bottle in the top rack of your dishwasher and the straw in the silverware holder of your dishwasher. Clean the spigot and gasket separately with warm water and dish soap, and then dry all components completely before using. And according to YETI, you should remove the rubber gasket on the lid of your water bottle and wash it separately, while the other components can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher.
If the manufacturer instructions say that your water bottle is dishwasher safe, you can put it in the top rack of your dishwasher. If yours isn't dishwasher safe, clean it daily using warm water, dish soap, and a bottle brush. Be sure to remove all parts, such as the lid, straw, and gasket and wash them separately.
Although stainless steel is dishwasher-safe, your stainless steel water bottles should be hand washed with warm water and dish soap. If your bottle has an odor or residue, fill it with warm water and add a tablespoon of vinegar or a teaspoon each of bleach and baking soda and let it sit overnight. Then rinse it thoroughly and wash it with warm water and soap. You can also soak all parts in a mixture of warm water and add antibacterial mouth wash or a denture cleaning tablet to sanitize it.