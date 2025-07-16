Remove This One Piece Of Your YETI Water Bottle Before Throwing It In The Dishwasher

YETIs are notoriously durable, keeping ice frozen for hours on end and easily snagging the number one spot on our ranking of 12 popular insulated water bottles. There are stories all over the internet about YETI coolers surviving accidental boat fires or YETI Rambler Jugs making it through car fires in one piece with ice still rattling around inside. Given its impressively heavy-duty nature, a little cycle in the dishwasher isn't going to destroy it, but if you're not properly breaking it down beforehand, your negligence could cause problems in the future.

YETIs are indeed dishwasher safe, but before you stick it on the top rack and forget about it, make sure that you remove the rubber lid gasket. This isn't us trying to make your life more difficult or give you unnecessary advice, but a helpful step in ensuring that your YETI is thoroughly cleaned and less likely to grow mold. Yes, that's right, it's fairly common to find mold or mildew building up in the hidden crevice between the rubber lid gasket and the metal of the drinkware if the proper steps haven't been taken. Just remove the rubber lid gasket by pinching the sides and sliding upwards, then toss it in the silverware basket among the forks and knives (because it's also dishwasher safe) and rest assured that your drinkware is getting a more extensive clean.