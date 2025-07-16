Remove This One Piece Of Your YETI Water Bottle Before Throwing It In The Dishwasher
YETIs are notoriously durable, keeping ice frozen for hours on end and easily snagging the number one spot on our ranking of 12 popular insulated water bottles. There are stories all over the internet about YETI coolers surviving accidental boat fires or YETI Rambler Jugs making it through car fires in one piece with ice still rattling around inside. Given its impressively heavy-duty nature, a little cycle in the dishwasher isn't going to destroy it, but if you're not properly breaking it down beforehand, your negligence could cause problems in the future.
YETIs are indeed dishwasher safe, but before you stick it on the top rack and forget about it, make sure that you remove the rubber lid gasket. This isn't us trying to make your life more difficult or give you unnecessary advice, but a helpful step in ensuring that your YETI is thoroughly cleaned and less likely to grow mold. Yes, that's right, it's fairly common to find mold or mildew building up in the hidden crevice between the rubber lid gasket and the metal of the drinkware if the proper steps haven't been taken. Just remove the rubber lid gasket by pinching the sides and sliding upwards, then toss it in the silverware basket among the forks and knives (because it's also dishwasher safe) and rest assured that your drinkware is getting a more extensive clean.
Rubber lid gaskets matter more than you think
A rubber lid gasket is a circular-shaped ring of flexible rubber (typically black or clear) that sits around the top of a drinkware lid. Its primary function is to create perfect suction between the lid and container, something not as easily achieved with just metal on metal. The rubber lid gasket can also assist with regulating the internal temperature of the drinkware and preventing leaks. You'll find this little piece of hardware on YETI products, but also on other brands such as Hydro Flasks. Rubber gaskets are even used in larger versions on heavy machinery for a similar purpose.
Many YETI products, from tumblers to mugs and several items in between (here's a ranking of 14 types of YETI drinkware), use these rubber lid gaskets, so it's important to be on the lookout when you're getting ready to place them in the dishwasher. If the rubber lid gasket breaks or isn't sealing properly, YETI has a five-year warranty period from the time of purchase, so you can check to see if you qualify for a replacement. If you decide to go the old-fashioned route and wash that YETI tumbler by hand for a sparkling clean, it's still important to break down the pieces of the lid to allow each segment to be rigorously cleaned and dried.