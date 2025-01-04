The Cleaning Tip That Ensures A Sparkling Yeti Tumbler
Yeti has been producing some of the most popular drink tumblers on the market for the past several years. Between its well-known Rambler line and expanding Yonder collection, the Austin-based company has seen incredible success, recording a whopping $346 million in drinkware sales last year alone. That's a lot of customers pouring hot and cold drinks into reusable tumblers every day –- often leaving behind stubborn stains.
The best way to clean a Yeti Rambler has been a topic of debate for some time. Some people use the dishwasher, while others soak the cups in warm water and soap or use store-bought products. Yeti recommends using the dishwasher for everyday use, but deep cleaning might be necessary whenever those tough tea and coffee stains start to set in.
Special cleaning tablets are available to purchase online, but there is also a simple way to keep those tumblers sparkling using pantry staples you'll already have on hand: Vinegar, baking soda, and a non-scratch sponge.
The simplest method works wonderfully
Start by pouring white vinegar into the tumbler, about a third to a half of a cup. Next, add some baking soda to a sponge. Use a non-scratch sponge to ensure you don't damage your tumbler. Take the sponge and dip it into the vinegar to make a paste, then scrub the stains inside your cup until they disappear. Secure the lid and give the tumbler a shake to get into the crevices, or use a toothbrush for more detailed cleaning. Finish off by thoroughly rinsing the cup and leaving it to dry completely.
For especially tough stains, you can try adding hot water to the baking soda inside the tumbler or letting the solution soak for awhile before scrubbing. It's also important to ensure that you clean the lid of the tumbler. Yeti's MagSlider lids have a top piece that slides right off and a removable gasket that you can take off by pinching either side with two fingers. Simply disassemble the lid, put the parts in a bowl of warm water with another drop of vinegar, and scrub using your baking soda sponge. You can also use dish soap to clean the lid before running it under warm water. It's a good idea to get into the habit of deep cleaning your coffee tumblers like this once a week to keep your cup smelling and looking as good as new.