The Cleaning Tip That Ensures A Sparkling Yeti Tumbler

Yeti has been producing some of the most popular drink tumblers on the market for the past several years. Between its well-known Rambler line and expanding Yonder collection, the Austin-based company has seen incredible success, recording a whopping $346 million in drinkware sales last year alone. That's a lot of customers pouring hot and cold drinks into reusable tumblers every day –- often leaving behind stubborn stains.

The best way to clean a Yeti Rambler has been a topic of debate for some time. Some people use the dishwasher, while others soak the cups in warm water and soap or use store-bought products. Yeti recommends using the dishwasher for everyday use, but deep cleaning might be necessary whenever those tough tea and coffee stains start to set in.

Special cleaning tablets are available to purchase online, but there is also a simple way to keep those tumblers sparkling using pantry staples you'll already have on hand: Vinegar, baking soda, and a non-scratch sponge.