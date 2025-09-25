Anthony Bourdain's Go-To Ingredient For Next-Level Chicken Salad

Even seven years after his passing, Anthony Bourdain's reputation for living life to the fullest and elevating everyday dishes with unique ingredients lives on in the hearts of professional and home chefs everywhere. Bourdain could enhance anything, from a plate of scrambled eggs to a perfectly cooked steak. Even the humble chicken salad didn't stand a chance at remaining in the land of normality once Bourdain got his hands on it, turning it from an often-overlooked recipe into a showstopper.

Bourdain's go-to ingredient when making chicken salads was celery salt. In the cookbook recipe, Bourdain doesn't give much explanation for the addition, simply recommending that cooks add one teaspoon of celery salt for a stellar chicken salad. Bourdain is legendary for revealing some of the absolute best cooking lessons, so when he tells us to add a teaspoon of celery salt along with 1/4 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 teaspoon of Tabasco sauce, we listen. Among other advice in the recipe, Bourdain recommends poaching and dicing the chicken breasts into 1/4-inch pieces for the best, most finely shredded results.