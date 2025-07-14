Don't Throw Away Those Celery Leaves — Turn Them Into A Seasoning Salt Instead

It's not uncommon for celery leaves to end up in the trash. You chop off the stalks, toss the rest aside, and into the bin go those fragrant, vibrant green leaves. Doing so also means overlooking the immense potential they carry, hidden in little flavor notes that need just a little coaxing to show themselves. A little bit of drying, a little bit of grinding, and before you know it, those leaves turn into celery salt — the secret ingredient for all your summer burgers and more.

You've already got the leaves, now all you need left is salt (either sea salt or kosher salt will do) and optionally, celery seeds to make celery salt from scratch. Since the celery's taste is the main focus, don't go too heavy-handed on the salt. For one part celery leaves, about three parts salt or less should be enough.

Begin the process by laying the leaves — sliced into 1-inch pieces — between two paper towels and microwaving them at 30-second intervals until they're dry and crisp, but not entirely browned. Alternatively, you can roast them in the oven at 390 degrees Fahrenheit or a lower temperature for up to 10 minutes. After a small cool-down period, crumble, pulse, or grind them into tiny pieces and mix them with sea salt, and you've got enough celery salt to use for months to come.