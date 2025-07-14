Don't Throw Away Those Celery Leaves — Turn Them Into A Seasoning Salt Instead
It's not uncommon for celery leaves to end up in the trash. You chop off the stalks, toss the rest aside, and into the bin go those fragrant, vibrant green leaves. Doing so also means overlooking the immense potential they carry, hidden in little flavor notes that need just a little coaxing to show themselves. A little bit of drying, a little bit of grinding, and before you know it, those leaves turn into celery salt — the secret ingredient for all your summer burgers and more.
You've already got the leaves, now all you need left is salt (either sea salt or kosher salt will do) and optionally, celery seeds to make celery salt from scratch. Since the celery's taste is the main focus, don't go too heavy-handed on the salt. For one part celery leaves, about three parts salt or less should be enough.
Begin the process by laying the leaves — sliced into 1-inch pieces — between two paper towels and microwaving them at 30-second intervals until they're dry and crisp, but not entirely browned. Alternatively, you can roast them in the oven at 390 degrees Fahrenheit or a lower temperature for up to 10 minutes. After a small cool-down period, crumble, pulse, or grind them into tiny pieces and mix them with sea salt, and you've got enough celery salt to use for months to come.
Celery salt — the kitchen chameleon you must have
Transforming cooking scraps like celery leaves into seasoning salt means bottling up celery in all of its earthy, zesty glory, and having it ready on hand whenever you've got a dish that needs jazzing up. Considering what a star celery is in cold, creamy salads such as potato salad, egg salad, and coleslaw, it's no surprise that the salt also works wonders there. Those salads are also often used for sandwich fillings, and that's another great way to subtly elevate your daily lunches. Even just the dressing — a ranch dressing, for example — becomes magical when celery salt is sprinkled in. Fresh salads, like a smashed cucumber salad or a celery salad, could also use the same flavor boost.
Salad is not all there is to celery salt. Over a sheet pan full of veggies, meat, or even bread slices, ready to enter the oven, celery salt is a fantastic touch. When you're grilling corn on the cob and butter doesn't hit the spot anymore, it's the one-step upgrade you need. Got a panful of pasta with tomato sauce simmering on the stove? Add celery salt and bring the excitement back to your dinners.
If we're also talking about celery salt's traditional roles, there's no forgetting Chicago-style hot dogs. It works in tandem with pickled vegetables and mustard to layer the smoky sausage with great nuances. Another celery salt staple is the Bloody Mary cocktail, particularly the rims, where it joins forces with other intense spices to embody this drink's fiery essence.