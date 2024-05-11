The Secret Ingredient We'll Be Sprinkling On Our Burgers All Summer

In case you were wondering, yes, you can use celery salt in place of regular salt following a 1:1 ratio. It's a seamless switch when applied to many burger recipes (and there are quite a lot to choose from). A classic ground beef burger with lettuce and tomato undoubtedly works. But you'll love it just as much when mingled with the smoky goodness of a Chipotle burger or a spicy BBQ burger. If you want to try something new, a Bloody Mary burger inspired by the infamous cocktail sauce is the one to try.

The exact amount varies between recipes and preferences, but half a teaspoon is generally acceptable for 1 ½ pounds of ground beef. Simply mix it into the meat alongside other spices, divide it into patties, and grill or pan-sear them as usual. The remaining burger seasonings can be whatever you want, such as garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili flakes, etc. Add Worcestershire sauce for a tangy heat to kick things up a notch. You can even chop fresh celery into tiny pieces and mix them into the patties, as well.

Apart from the protein, you can also incorporate celery salt into your burger through the sauce. Make it using any of the usual staples but with a pinch of celery salt in the mix. Drizzle it onto the meat patties as you're assembling the burger, or toss it with the slaw. The result is spectacular either way.