You'll Swear This Easy Peanut Butter Treat Is Reese's Pieces In Bar Form

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of the "swalty" flavor profile — that is, sweet and salty — know the joys of mixing peanut butter and chocolate in a number of delightful ways. Since its marketing campaign in the 1970s proclaimed the pairing, "two great tastes that taste great together," Reese's has grown its offerings to include a variety of candies, such as cups, bars, sticks, and even pieces. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has come up with the steps for a batch of salted peanut butter bars that might just rival one of the most famous peanut butter candies of all time, Reese's Pieces.

Though Reese's Pieces are actually just candy-coated drops of peanut butter without any chocolate, this recipe takes some delicious and creative liberties. Starting with a crust made from creamy peanut butter and graham crackers, the bars come together simply and effectively with the addition of a top layer made with a mix of chocolate and peanut butter and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt on top. In addition, the bars are set in the fridge and don't require any baking.

Among a variety of classic peanut butter desserts, these bars stand out for requiring minimal effort that nonetheless yields big flavor. The flaky salt on top truly drives home the crave-worthy flavor profile and nostalgic inspiration. With a handful of basic ingredients and plenty of ways to customize this combination of peanut butter and chocolate, there is a lot of room for culinary creativity.