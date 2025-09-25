You'll Swear This Easy Peanut Butter Treat Is Reese's Pieces In Bar Form
Fans of the "swalty" flavor profile — that is, sweet and salty — know the joys of mixing peanut butter and chocolate in a number of delightful ways. Since its marketing campaign in the 1970s proclaimed the pairing, "two great tastes that taste great together," Reese's has grown its offerings to include a variety of candies, such as cups, bars, sticks, and even pieces. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has come up with the steps for a batch of salted peanut butter bars that might just rival one of the most famous peanut butter candies of all time, Reese's Pieces.
Though Reese's Pieces are actually just candy-coated drops of peanut butter without any chocolate, this recipe takes some delicious and creative liberties. Starting with a crust made from creamy peanut butter and graham crackers, the bars come together simply and effectively with the addition of a top layer made with a mix of chocolate and peanut butter and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt on top. In addition, the bars are set in the fridge and don't require any baking.
Among a variety of classic peanut butter desserts, these bars stand out for requiring minimal effort that nonetheless yields big flavor. The flaky salt on top truly drives home the crave-worthy flavor profile and nostalgic inspiration. With a handful of basic ingredients and plenty of ways to customize this combination of peanut butter and chocolate, there is a lot of room for culinary creativity.
Maximizing your peanut butter bar potential
These simple salted peanut butter bars are a triumph of no-bake ingenuity and classic, satisfying flavor. Of course, if you want to mix up your recipe even more, look at the main ingredients to get inspired toward clever swaps and other upgrades. From the crust to the filling and even the sprinkle of flaked salt on top, there is a lot you can do to customize these salted peanut butter bars to suit your personal tastes.
For example, while the recipe calls for either milk or semi-sweet chocolate, you can go sweeter by using white chocolate or more refined and slightly bitter by using dark chocolate. Similarly, if peanut butter isn't your favorite, try swapping in almond butter, cashew butter, or even a vibrant pumpkin seed butter. You can also change up the cookies or crackers used in the crust. In lieu of the graham crackers or cookie crumbs needed for the recipe, try using shortbread for an even sweeter base. You can even lean into a more salty profile using Ritz crackers or plain saltines mixed with peanut butter.
Remember to sprinkle the flaky salt on top when the chocolate and peanut butter layer is still wet to let it stick. Try Cornish Sea Salt Smoky Flakes for an even more robust flavor. You'll surely love these peanut butter bars any way you slice them.