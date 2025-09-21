15 Vintage Cocktail Glasses To Look Out For At Thrift Stores

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping an eye on modern design trends is a great way to find inspiration to give your living space a modern makeover, and in 2025, kitchen trends became all about eclectic nostalgia. Gone were the wide, endless expanses of plain white, and instead, it was all about color. Fortunately, it doesn't take a massive budget to add some seriously fun statement pieces to your kitchen, and that's why we want to talk about vintage cocktail glasses.

Vintage kitchen gadgets, utensils, and design ideas can go a long way in brightening any kitchen, and when it comes to cocktail glasses, the really good news is that these were so popular that they often turn up at thrift stores. Score!

We're going to talk about some brands and glasses to look out for, but first, a word of warning: As we're going to be heading back quite a few decades, that means that some of these glasses might contain dangerous materials like lead, cadmium (specifically red glasses), and uranium (in glow-in-the-dark green glasses). What does that mean for using them? Some — like the uranium and cadmium glassware — should remain strictly decorative pieces. It varies for glassware containing lead: They may be fine for an occasional cocktail, but you should never use matching decanters for storing wine or whiskey or use them for every day consumption. If you're questioning, do a little research first. With that in mind, let's talk about vintage cocktail glasses.