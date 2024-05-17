The Best Classic Cocktails To Serve At Your Afternoon Tea

The classic Pimm's Cup cocktail just sounds like it belongs on an English tea spread. It's the signature cocktail of Wimbledon, England's annual world-famous tennis tournament. Luckily, the teatime appeal of this refreshing bevy extends beyond just the name.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the drink originated in London during the 1840s, and fans first praised it as a medicinal tonic — although, it's really no mystery why with its combination of ginger ale, lemon juice, and cucumber. The name comes from the cocktail's chief ingredient Pimm's No. 1, a gin-based liqueur made from botanicals, citrus, and spices for an herbaceous, bittersweet taste.

To assemble a Pimm's Cup, Pimm's No. 1 and lemon juice are stirred together in the bottom of an ice-filled highball glass or wide stemmed cocktail glass, then topped with the ginger ale and gently stirred together to combine. This thirst-quencher is acidic, sharp, and slightly spiced, yet refreshing. Some folks swap the ginger ale for lemon-lime soda, or equal parts lemonade and ginger beer. Choose your own adventure. Garnish with fresh mint leaves, a whole strawberry, and a magenta hibiscus flower.

The liqueur is the only alcoholic ingredient in this one, so the Pimm's Cup clocks in at an ultra-tame 5.3% ABV, about the same as one White Claw hard seltzer. As you assemble your tea spread, pair this ginger-cucumber sipper with snacks that lean more savory, like fennel and orange scones or tea sandwiches with onion cream cheese and smoked salmon.