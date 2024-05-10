Swap Cucumbers With Strawberries In Your Tea Sandwiches For An Unforgettable Summer Snack

Move over cucumbers there is a new fruity filling in town for your favorite tea sandwiches. This little switch-up is going to transform the taste of these finger foods, and give you more options for where and how you serve them. Instead of layering cucumbers on slices of bread with the crusts removed and slathered with cream cheese, take advantage of in-season summer fruits and slice up strawberries to turn classic cucumber sandwiches into a refreshingly sweet treat.

When making tea sandwiches, you may think using fruit is a little unconventional, but adding strawberries is reminiscent of jam pennies which use butter and fruity preserves. Not to mention, the late Queen Elizabeth was said to have loved them. This swap is so easy. To create your filling, add cream cheese to both sides of crustless bread and sprinkle on a little basil or mint, and then layer on your thinly sliced strawberries. You could also add a drizzle of citrus infused-honey. Put the two slices together, slice them into whatever size you want, and serve. It's that easy.