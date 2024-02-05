Review: Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin Brings A Beautifully Intoxicating Combination Of Floral Flavors And Aromas

Gin consumption in the U.S. has enjoyed a slow, steady rise through the years. Over time, the juniper-forward alcohol has gone from a supposed healing drink given medicinally to cure stomach disorders to being a key component in both classic and modern cocktails. The popularity of drinks like the negroni, martini, and gin and tonic appears to have earned the aromatic liquor a permanent place on our bar cart, as the U.S. gin market is on track to generate $1.6 billion in 2024, according to Statista.

Empress 1908 represents everything today's gin fan seeks from the spirit. Many modern consumers have begun turning to smaller production distilleries that create craft liquors with an artistic touch, after all, so it's easy to see why the Canadian brand has made its mark throughout the U.S. Victoria Distillers (the distillery behind Empress 1908 gin) understands gin drinkers prefer a product with unique flavors made from high-quality, all-natural ingredients — all of which are embraced by its new Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin.

Honoring tradition while embracing modernity, Empress 1908's new flavor was released in the U.S. in the fall of 2023. We spoke with the brand's Master Distiller, Phil Lecours, about this liquor's creation, and received a sample courtesy of the company to taste test, as well. After trying this product, here are our thoughts on the new Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin.