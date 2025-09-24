The Easiest Way To Make Steak Frites Is On A Sheet Pan
As one of the classics of the French bistro menu, steak frites might have fooled you into thinking it's a dish reserved for special occasions. That may be true when dining out, but there's no reason not to add it to your home cooking rotation. In a restaurant, steak frites (not to be confused with steak fries) typically means a pan-fried steak with deep-fried potatoes, but you can skip the extra oil and cleanup by making the entire dish on a sheet pan.
It might seem like sacrilege to throw a steak into a baked dinner, but this version of the classic proves that one-pan dishes don't have to be one note. The trick is understanding the different cooking times and oven functions. The potatoes are partially baked in the oven before finishing alongside the steak under the broiler. The result is crispy french fries and a steak with a satisfying brown crust.
How to make sheet pan steak frites
The first step in making restaurant-quality steak frites at home is choosing the right cut of steak. While skirt steak or bavette is a popular choice, you need something that will broil to the same high standard. Ribeye or top sirloin are good options, with marbling that keeps the meat tender and juicy. A steak about 1 inch thick will let you achieve a nice browned exterior without overcooking. Season your steak and leave it to come to room temperature while the fries are cooking.
Steak frites is usually served with shoestring fries, but however fine you cut them, be sure to wash off the starch and pat them dry before cooking. Coat them well with oil and seasoning, then arrange them in a single layer on the baking sheet. When the potatoes are just beginning to soften, remove the tray from the oven and preheat the broiler.
Add the steaks alongside the fries and broil for 4 to 6 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Keep an eye on the fries and remove them if they start to get too crispy. To bring it all together, don't forget the sauce. If you have the time, Béarnaise sauce is a rich, tangy topping that will transport you straight to a French bistro, but even a simple compound butter will make your steak sing.