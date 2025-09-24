The Easiest Way To Make Steak Frites Is On A Sheet Pan

The first step in making restaurant-quality steak frites at home is choosing the right cut of steak. While skirt steak or bavette is a popular choice, you need something that will broil to the same high standard. Ribeye or top sirloin are good options, with marbling that keeps the meat tender and juicy. A steak about 1 inch thick will let you achieve a nice browned exterior without overcooking. Season your steak and leave it to come to room temperature while the fries are cooking.

Steak frites is usually served with shoestring fries, but however fine you cut them, be sure to wash off the starch and pat them dry before cooking. Coat them well with oil and seasoning, then arrange them in a single layer on the baking sheet. When the potatoes are just beginning to soften, remove the tray from the oven and preheat the broiler.

Add the steaks alongside the fries and broil for 4 to 6 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Keep an eye on the fries and remove them if they start to get too crispy. To bring it all together, don't forget the sauce. If you have the time, Béarnaise sauce is a rich, tangy topping that will transport you straight to a French bistro, but even a simple compound butter will make your steak sing.